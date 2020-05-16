By Robert Boczkiewicz

The Pueblo Chieftain

DENVER — It sounded like a broken record: we need more time to resolve an environmental lawsuit against Colorado Springs for degrading Fountain Creek.

That was the essence of a document filed Friday in Denver at the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

All sides in the lawsuit stated they "have reached an agreement on nearly all issues" to settle the lawsuit stemming from damage done for years to Fountain Creek by Colorado Springs' storm water sewer system.

The five sides in the dispute had made similar statements in court filings on July 23, Nov. 19 and Feb. 10.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Colorado Department of Health and Environment agencies filed the lawsuit in 2016. They were joined by the Pueblo County commissioners and the Lower Arkansas Valley Water Conservancy District.

Colorado Springs violated clean water laws by discharging excessive storm water and pollutants into the creek, which flows into the Arkansas River in Pueblo. The discharges have damaged the creek bed and caused flooding, as well as public health risks.

In Friday's court filing, all sides said the tentative settlement is outlined in four documents consisting of more than 150 pages, some of which are technical in nature.

They said they need to refine the terms and present them to all of the governmental agencies involved to sign off.

Also on Friday, at the request of the agencies, the judge overseeing the case granted them until Aug. 20 to submit the proposed settlement to him for approval.

After a trial of the lawsit in 2018, a judge decided Colorado Springs had violated its permit that regulates discharges of the city’s storm water sewer system into the creek. What is being worked out now is what the city would do to remedy the violations.

