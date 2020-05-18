Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said Monday that none of the 14 deaths related to COVID-19 in Pueblo county were caused solely by the virus itself.

Two new deaths were announced Monday: a 56-year-old man, who was reported as a previous positive case; and a 79-year-old man who was reported as a previous probable case.

"I have had that question a million times. How many people have died of COVID? And my short answer for that is, none," Cotter said.

"Everybody has died from a disease that was exacerbated or brought on because of the COVID virus."

Cotter explained that every COVID death -- because it’s a communicable disease and a public health hazard -- has to be reported by law to the coroner’s office.

"We have to sign off on all of those deaths and so when we sign off, we sign off as directed by the state health department."

Cotter said COVID-19 has not been a top-line cause of death in those documents in Pueblo County.

"The immediate cause of death, which is the disease or condition that directly proceeds death, is not necessarily the underlying cause of death. That should be reported on line ’A’ (of the document)," Cotter said.

"The condition that lead to the immediate cause of death should be reported in a logical sequence in terms of timing and ideology below it."

He said COVID-19 itself does not kill you.

Last week, the state made a change to the way it counts COVID-19 deaths that reduced the statewide figure from more than 1,000 to 878, according to a report

The change came after Colorado’s Department of Public Health said that its COVID-19 death toll was counting those who tested positive for the coronavirus but had died of other causes, according to media reports.

Cotter said COVID-19 weakens the body’s immune system and other systems to where they easily pick up something fatal.

Cotter said the average age of those who have died related to COVID-19 in Pueblo County is about 82 years old.

"An 82-year-old can certainly be quite healthy or they can have several comorbidities, any of which would be exacerbated by COVID-19," Cotter said.

"People with serious underlying conditions are very susceptible to COVID and will react adversely to it, definitely."

Over the weekend, public health officials announced 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Pueblo County. There were no new cases as of Monday.

Pueblo County has a total of 217 confirmed positive and probable cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people tested is 3,471.

