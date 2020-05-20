As the coronavirus pandemic continues to change the way students across the world are being educated, admissions staff at Colorado State University-Pueblo had to adjust a 4-year-old event that welcomes new students.

Newly admitted students normally are invited to a Welcome to the Pack Night on campus at the Belmont Campus. However, because of the pandemic, students took part in the event virtually on May 15.

The next virtual event -- Virtual Discover Day -- will be held on May 29. Students interested in attending CSU-Pueblo are encouraged to attend via Zoom and will hear a message from President Timothy Mottet.

More information can be found at the Colorado State University Pueblo Admissions Facebook page or @PackAdmissions. Students who attend are eligible to win a $1,000 scholarship.

The Welcome to the Pack event last week included a Zoom link and social media promotion to encourage students to participate.

In years past, the event took place in a laid back atmosphere where students, faculty and staff alike were encouraged to wear their ThunderWolves gear and be comfortable.

"I just kept thinking, how do I take this from an in-person thing to a virtual event?" said Ryan Kendall, admissions counselor of CSU-Pueblo who organized this event and started it four years ago. "I’ve had a lot of technology help from others and people willing to make it work."

The virtual event had a silver lining.

By being online, it allowed students from Colorado and all across the nation to participate.

Kendall said that opened it to be more inclusive. Last year’s event had 88 people, which was a large increase from prior attendance. This year, CSU-Pueblo anticipated more than 100 students.

"When we had this four years ago, it was Pueblo-area and Fremont county students," Kendall said.

"Then we expanded it to a 50 miles radius the follow year, and then to the entire state of Colorado last year."

Students were able to ask questions about scholarships, housing and meal plans, being advised, what work study opportunities look like and what they can expect as a new student.

The panel included Residence Life and Housing, Center for Academic Enrichment, Admissions, Student Engagement and Leadership, Financial Aid counselors and other departments across campus.

Kendall said students who attended the virtual events were eligible to win prizes such awarded through the admissions office. Students who were admitted, completed their enrollment deposit and Registration Authorization Form were eligible to win a $2,500 scholarship.

Angela Barela, a transfer student currently residing in Pueblo, was the recipient of the scholarship. She said she plans to study psychology while attending CSU-Pueblo.

"This scholarship, any scholarship, helps at this point with furthering my education," said Barela. "This scholarship will help me be able to enjoy school more and worry about money a little less."

Leaders at the university are planning for the campus to reopen to students in the fall, but the decision is being weighed heavily on how the pandemic goes forward. Officials will abide by state and local health orders.

For more information on upcoming events, contact CSU Pueblo Admissions at info@csupueblo.edu.

