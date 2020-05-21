By Robert Boczkiewicz

DENVER -- An inmate at a Florence prison was sentenced this week to serve 54 more months for helping two other inmates assault a fourth inmate.

Deon McElrathbey was sentenced in Denver by Judge R. Brooke Jackson of the U.S. District Court for Colorado.

McElrathbey admitted he restrained and kicked the victim while another inmate repeatedly stabbed the victim in 2018 at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Court documents do not mention a motive.

The other two inmates who participated in the attack already were sentenced for their respective roles in the assault: Yusuf Jones to serve 57 additional months in prison and inmate Lance Lee to 30 more months.

“It was important to prosecute this case because inmates need to know that violence in federal prisons will not be tolerated, and when there is violence, that there will be consequences,” said Jason Dunn, U.S. Attorney for Colorado, said in a written statement.

The FBI investigated the assault.

