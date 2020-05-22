Ashlynn Young grew up in a soccer family.

Her father, Eric, is the head coach for the Pueblo West High School boys soccer team. Her brothers have all played soccer and she herself began playing when she was five.

“I guess you could say it was in my genes,” Young said.

But Young quit playing in sixth grade. She said she decided to take a break. During her sophomore year at Pueblo West, Young decided to get back on the pitch.

Halfway through her first season back she was a starting outside defender on the varsity squad.

She was a full-time starter her junior year, reigniting her love and passion for the game she grew up playing.

“I love the competitive energy it brings,” Young said. “It causes the teams and individuals to work in order to be rewarded. Don’t get me wrong, winning is great, but when you work your butt off for it, the reward is greater and the bond with your team is strengthened.

“I love the thought of giving everything I have to further my teammates.”

That desire to give her all also created an obstacle for Young during her high school career (which was consequently shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic this spring).

Young said she has a hard time understanding when others don’t give their all, or put forth their best effort at all times.

This was a frustration for the soccer standout, and one she worked to overcome.

“I am a very hard working and selfless person, and it was extremely hard for me to understand why not everyone is always the same way,” Young said. “It was frustrating to be one of the hardest working players in practice and see someone being lazy. I overcame it by realizing that if I want my teammates to be working to the best of their abilities, I need to be the example.”

Young said she decided to step up and be a leader, showing others her work ethic and striving to motivate them in the process.

She said that she learned soccer is more than about skill, but about cohesiveness and working as a unit.

“I learned that soccer isn’t about one person being good at soccer,” she said. “It’s about the whole team; every player on-and-off the field working to help each other succeed.”

Young’s role as a leader on the team also helped her learn to better deal with conflict.

She used her faith, work ethic and her voice to become a better leader. Rather than be confrontational, Young opted to go a more peaceful route.

“I wanted to be a leader and show the light of Jesus through me,” she said. “I wanted to help my teammates so I did. I started speaking up and became loud and encouraging. I kept my teammates accountable and I’m glad I did.”

By doing so, Young said she realized that being positive and kind was the key to successfully impact many situations, in turn making her a better person all-around.

Much of Young’s work ethic, skill and positivity stems from her favorite athlete: her father.

Young’s father has played the sport his entire life and still plays in an adult recreation league in the summer.

He’s shaped Young as a player and a person.

“He knows the game of soccer so well that it amazes me,” Young said. “He is a fair coach, no favoritism -- not even for his own daughter. He’s level-headed, plays for the team and not himself and is never afraid to help out one of his teammates.

“Those are definitely the traits that I try to produce.”

Those traits helped make Young one of the team’s captains going into her senior season this year. The season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Young said she was most disappointed because she had a feeling this year would be a breakout year for the Cyclones.

Last year, Pueblo West finished 8-7 and missed the Class 4A state playoffs. Heading into this year, Young said she thought the team could compete with South-Central League favorites Pueblo County and Centennial.

“This team was my family and we all trusted each other and believed in each other,” Young said. “I can say, without a doubt, this has become the most selfless team I’ve ever played on and we were ready to wreck Centennial and County.”

And when Young says “wreck” those teams, she means it.

The senior said she’ll miss the physical aspect of the game most now that her high school career is over.

“I’ll definitely miss running into people in order to knock them off the ball,” she said.

One of her favorite memories was a slide tackle she pulled off during a rivalry game against Pueblo County.

In the second half, Pueblo West trailed. Young tracked down a County forward from behind, running as fast as she can she was instructed to slide by a teammate. She did so, without thinking, and prevented County from scoring.

“Even though we lost the game, I got a huge turf burn on my leg and it was so rewarding to know that my hard work paid off for that moment,” she said. “My team was proud of me as I was of them.”

While she’ll miss plays like that, she’ll mostly miss her teammates.

“What I’ll miss the most is having fun while playing with all the amazing girls I got the pleasure to play soccer with,” she said.

Young completed an aesthetics program in February. She’ll be a licensed aesthetician after passing two state exams which were postponed due to the pandemic.

She plans on working at a spa or salon in Pueblo as soon as she’s licensed.

And she plans on continuing to play soccer -- mostly for fun.

“I will not be playing sports in college, but do plan to continue playing soccer for fun with friends and family,” Young said.

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14