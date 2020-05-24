A customer leaves Bamboo Panda Restaurant with a take-out order. Local restaurants are waiting to reopen their dining rooms for business. [KEN HAMRICK PHOTO]

Even though local restaurants had been open, but for take-out only, they are preparing for their dining rooms to be opened.

Mexico City Cafe does not know when it will reopen its dining room.

"That's what we've been hearing vaguely," said Robert Chaparro of Mexico City. "They say maybe next week or the first of the month. The governor is working on it now. There's nothing concrete yet."

When it does reopen, Mexico City will be taking the proper precautions.

"The employees are going to be wearing masks and we'll do the six-foot distancing from tables to tables," Chaparro said. "We'll also have outdoor seating on the patio. So we'll be using that as well."

There will also be sanitizing after each customer has finished with their meals.

Chaparro reports that pick-up and delivery have been slow.

"It's slow," Chaparro said. So we're down approximately 50 percent."

Chaparro will encourage customers to continue to use pick-up and delivery even after the dining room reopens.

Another local restaurant waiting to reopen its dining room is Bamboo Panda Restaurant.

"As soon as they lift the restrictions, we'll reopen," said Bamboo Panda manager Andy Su. "We'll just keep it to-go only. Our reopening is still up in the air."

Bamboo Panda is still open, but it is doing take-out orders only. Su reports that the take-out business has been good.

"We're about 65 percent compared to regular business," Su said. "So it's still ok. It's not bad."

Bamboo Panda will also be taking precautions when it does reopen the dining room.

"We'll do like we always do, and that's wipe everything down," Su said. "Clean sanitation practices. Just like back in the day."

Su is encouraging customers to continue to do take-out orders, even if the dining room reopens.

"If we were open, there would be restrictions up," Su said. "We just don't want the health department to shut us down."

The Fox Theatre is also still waiting for the state to allow it to reopen.

In the meantime, the theatre is selling snacks from its concession stand from 6-8 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

