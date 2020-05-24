Pueblo Mayor Nick Gradisar recognizes how difficult graduation time is this year for students and their parents as the world goes through the coronavirus pandemic.

Live ceremonies have been substituted with virtual commencements and drive-up celebrations, among other creative possibilities.

It’s a constantly changing situation that forced high school and college students to exercise distance learning, taking away the most social aspect of their senior year.

To honor Pueblo’s high school and college graduates of 2020, Gradisar will proclaim Friday as “2020 Graduates Day” in the City of Pueblo.

“It’s obviously going to be different this year,” the mayor said Friday just days before the school year in District 60 and District 70 are scheduled to end.

D-60’s virtual graduations begin Wednesday and continue through the weekend, while D70 is still sorting out a ceremony to be held later in the year.

Pueblo Community College held a virtual commencement Friday night. Colorado State University-Pueblo will have a ceremony in December.

“It’s unusual the way it is, but we are sort of adapting to a new world at this point in some respects for a little while, at least,” Gradisar said.

“These new graduates obviously have a trial by fire in terms of being able to complete their education online and virtually when many of them had never done it before.”

Gradisar said it’s been a trying time.

“Hopefully, it’s short lived, but we never know how long it will last,” he said.

“This will be something these graduates remember for the rest of their lives. It’s the year they graduated when the pandemic hit Pueblo and the rest of the world.”

One of the things Gradisar said he remembers most vividly about his high school graduation was the rain. He said it rained before the ceremony began, during the celebration, and even as tassels were turned.

“We couldn’t wait for it to end,” he said with a laugh Friday, 53 years after that event at Dutch Clark Stadium.

“We wanted to get to the various graduation parties.”

The mayor said he didn’t know what the future would hold, but he was glad that high school was over.

“ As I remember back then, I wasn’t so much interested in the ceremony as high school being done,” he said.

Gradisar enrolled at the University of Colorado and attended school in the fall. He said he was able to take a hard look at what he wanted his future to be. He buckled down, worked hard, and eventually graduated from college and law school.

He said he found that he wanted to come back to his hometown and commit to his community, a commitment that led him to become the first mayor in the city in eighty years.

Gradisar was the oldest child among his siblings and was the first in his family to graduate from high school and that accomplishment was celebrated in the warm embrace of his proud family.

Gradisar acknowledged that hundreds of families across Pueblo will celebrate the same milestone with their sons and daughters, although their graduation may not look like anything they imagined.

“I want to remind graduates that we are not the prisoners of our past and if you think you made some mistakes in high school or something like that, it is never too late to get on a serious path,” he said.

The mayor said he knows that some graduates may feel that coronavirus has cheated them out of the traditional reward of four years of hard work, but they should not allow it to rob them of hopes they have had.

“What I would want today’s graduates to know is that while high school had ended, this is a time for a new beginning for them. There is a new slate for them to write on and it is time to get serious,” Gradisar said.

