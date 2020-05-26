Program’s mission statement and main focus:

The Baby & Me – Tobacco Free Program, also known as BMTFP, is an evidence based smoking cessation program created to reduce the burden of tobacco on the pregnant and postpartum population.

Pregnant women who are current tobacco users and pregnant women who quit using tobacco in the three months prior to pregnancy. One support partner, who uses tobacco, can also be enrolled in the program.

How long has program/organization existed?

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment has had the program since January 2017.

Who are the program managers or supervisors?

Nathalene Williams, WIC educator: Baby & Me Tobacco Free Lead

Haley Leiner MS, Registered Dietitian (RD): Baby & Me Tobacco Free Supervisor

Chelsea Hollowell MS, RD: WIC Program Manager

What do the people who work in the department do to help contribute to the program and to the health of the community?

WIC staff members explain the BMTFP to clients at their first prenatal appointment. Client referrals are sent to the BMTFP Facilitator.

What do you feel is the most important aspect of the program?

The most important aspect of the program is to provide education/counseling for quitting tobacco use and explaining the benefits for the unborn child, mom, partner and their families. A gift a woman can give her baby is a tobacco free pregnancy and a tobacco free home.

Links to webpage or social media:

babyandmetobaccofree.org

www.pueblohealth.org

facebook.com/pueblohealth

twitter.com/pueblohealth

instagram.com/pueblohealth

Why is this program important to Pueblo?

There are a lot of pregnant women who currently use tobacco products and are unaware of the risks to the unborn child. Smoking during pregnancy can lead to a low birthweight infant and premature birth. Maintaining smoking cessation after the baby is born extends the positive outcomes for women and their families by reducing the damaging effects of secondhand smoke. Secondhand smoke causes an increase in ear infections, respiratory issues, and allergies.

What are examples of things the program does to help Pueblo?

The women and their families receive tailored counseling support needed to make a successful quit attempt. Participants complete four prenatal counseling sessions to receive education and support. They are tested using a carbon monoxide (CO) monitor breath test.

Upon successfully quitting and staying quit, women are rewarded with free diapers/wipes in the form of a voucher redeemable at Walmart. Each voucher is worth $25 and a tobacco free woman may qualify for one voucher at their third and fourth prenatal sessions.

After delivery, women return monthly to continue CO monitoring. If proven to be tobacco free, they may qualify for two vouchers monthly for the first six months postpartum. The support person who successfully quits may start receiving two vouchers monthly for the first six months postpartum also.

A woman can potentially get $650 worth of free diapers/wipes. If their support person is successful, they can potentially get $600 worth of free diapers/wipes. That is a total amount of $1,250 along with the most important goal of being tobacco free. Research has shown incentives, such as diapers/wipes, are a unique and positive motivator to aid in behavior change.

How does the program fit into the Department of Public Health and Environment’s mission/focus?

This program promotes smoking cessation for a healthier lifestyle. Research shows infants born to nonsmoking women are born at a healthy weight, are less likely to be premature, and are more likely to come home from the hospital stay with their mothers.

Good to know:

BMTFP Facilitator: Nathalene Williams, 583-4373

WIC Office (participant does not have to be on WIC)

There are no income guidelines for the Baby and Me – Tobacco Free Program.

The Pueblo WIC Office is the only BMTFP in Pueblo. There is a health care provider referral form available. The BMTFP is continuously expanding across the United States and to date, over 18,000 women and their families have benefited from this program.

- Contributed by Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

