By Juan Espinosa

Special to The Pueblo Chieftain

Freddie “Freak” Trujillo, 81, a Chicano Movement warrior disguised as a hippie, took his last breath May 21 after a long and courageous fight against cancer.

He was a character who had a knack for making people laugh, and to think. Early in his life he learned to stand up for himself, and he was true to his convictions.

Trujillo will be remembered as one who recognized the historical significance of the Chicano civil rights movement. He was the first to donate his personal papers, photographs, 8mm movies and audio recordings to the Colorado Chicano Movement Archives at Colorado State University-Pueblo more than 10 years ago.

He and Jose Esteban Ortega, co-founding donors to the archives were to be inducted into the archives’ hall of fame earlier this month, until COVID-19 closed the university and limited public gatherings.

CSU-Pueblo Library Dean Rhonda Gonzales said the induction ceremony will be rescheduled for a future date.

The mountain of materials he donated represents more than one man’s journey — it is an important contribution to the Chicano Movement story.

According to his autobiography “Freddie Freaks Out/Freddie Speaks Out” published in 2018, Trujillo’s story began on Oct. 15, 1938, in Trinidad, three months after his father had died in a car wreck. His mother was deaf as the result of a botched tonsillectomy and poor.

By age 7, he sold pop bottles and newspapers to pitch in. Life was hard.

By 16, he was a high school dropout selling newspapers and shinning shoes on Denver’s Larimer Street.

In his own words, Trujillo talked about those early years when he learned to hustle on the streets of Denver. Life came fast, alcoholism, drugs, marriage, fatherhood, and an apprenticeship as a printer.

Rehabilitation was the light that led him into the future he will be remembered for.

After a divorce and separation, he became a hippie who tripped between “Bezerkly” and Boulder. His skills included advanced Frisbee sailing and joint rolling.

Years later when he developed carpal tunnel syndrome in his wrists and thumbs, he told the doctor it was because he rolled millions of joints at Woodstock. He never went to Woodstock, but the rest was true.

In the early 1970s, Trujillo became “Freddie Freak” because with his Afro mane of hair, beard and lifestyle he was a a doppelgänger for one of the the comic book Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers characters.

When the United Mexican American Students formed and began bringing the Chicano Movement to campus, he watched with amused trepidation.

In his book, with his tongue firmly tucked into his cheek, he talks about how UMAS and Chicano activists had been red-baited by CU Regent Joseph Coors as communists. He said had promised God that he would never become one. However, after dancing up a storm in the Glen Miller Ballroom, and enjoying a feast of Mexican food in the barrio of metal huts area where many of the Chicano students were housed, he changed his mind.

“I talked about it with my higher power,” he wrote. “I’m going to become a communist. The music’s right; the language is perfect. That’s how I first joined the Chicano Movement.”

In 1973, he enrolled at the University of Colorado out of necessity — his three children — John, Jerry, and Annette — came to live with him. Within a few days, he had applied for financial aid, secured campus housing, got the kids enrolled in school, and qualified for food stamps.

He quickly became immersed in student life. He became an activist with the United Mexican American Students, the Farm Labor Task Force, and a staff member of El Diario, a campus Chicano newspaper.

Along the way he founded the Aztlan Boycott Coors Committee.

A little college education went a long way. Soon he was on the road, speaking in parks and union halls from Colorado to California about the Coors Boycott, Cesar Chavez’s Grape and Lettuce Boycotts and other social justice issues.

In 1973, he attended the United Farm Workers Union’s constitutional convention in Fresno.

While at CU, he found a niche making audio recordings and 8 mm movies of historical figures like Cesar Chavez, Angela Davis, and Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales.

Ne never earned a degree, but was elected to a seat on the University’s Student Senate.

Trujillo and his wife Frances Castillo moved to Pueblo in 1978 where he continued his one-man speaker’s bureau and volunteered at La Cucaracha newspaper. He helped with distribution, and produced a news program for Radio KAPI.

Much of his collecting was serendipitous. For example, when a former UMAS student became ill and was dying, he left Trujillo a collection of thousands of photographs and slides. Those images are now part of the archive collection and already have been used in numerous publications, academic papers and documentary films.

Another collectable that fell into Trujillo’s lap was a mural of “Los Seis” — six activists who died in two car bombings in Boulder in 1974. Former Puebloan Pedro Romero painted the mural in the UMAS office in the CU student center in 1987 and it was being destroyed as the offices were being reconfigured.

The mural was cut into seven large pieces and brought to Pueblo by Trujillo. In 2019, it was installed as part of the El Movimiento Chicano exhibit in the Pueblo Community College library.

Readers of The Pueblo Chieftain may remember his campaign to clean up Runyon Lake one summer. Others may have known him as a frequent volunteer at El Pueblo History Museum and with the “Song of Pueblo” concerts.

Friends and family are planning a celebration of his life after the threat of the pandemic passes. Cremation has taken place and no public services are planned.

To hear more about Freddie “Freak” Trujillo in his own words, listen to the

four-part series on History Colorado’s podcast “Coauthored.” His book is available from its publisher, Vanishing Horizons, vanishinghorizons1@me.com , by calling 719-561-0993.

Juan Espinosa, who had a 49-year friendship with Trujillo, is a retired writer and editor for the Chieftain.