Pueblo County is scheduled to host its second public meeting on the Southwest Chief passenger train project.

The meeting is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

This is a virtual public meeting and people can attend in a couple of ways.

The meeting will be posted later on the county’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pueblocounty or people can join the live session by going to the link below on GoToMeeting.

Join the meeting from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/673393421.

The meeting will cover a station area plan for potential passenger rail service into Pueblo. The meeting will include an update on the study as well as the opportunity to give input on the five preliminary station concepts.

Project team and Pueblo County staff will be available to answer questions.

For those unable to attend, the presentation, an online survey will be available n the project webpage. county.pueblo.org/1a-projects/southwest-chief-pueblo.

The meeting will remain on the county’s Facebook page as well.

The Southwest Chief & Front Range Passenger Rail Commission is charged with planning for the Southwest Chief Amtrak passenger train — as well as a proposed rail system from Pueblo to Denver. A high-speed rail would let Pueblo County connect to the fast-growing economies of Denver and other Front Range cities, some local officeholders say.

