If you talk to Charles McCulley-Sedillo for just a few minutes, you quickly realize that his blood runs the same way the Central High School victory bell rings.

And that’s Wildcat blue.

"It runs in the family," the graduating 2020 senior said Tuesday in the shadow of the iconic building where he and a list of family members got their education.

In 1988, his mother, Yarnera McCulley-Sedillo, was class president at Central. In 2009, her daughter and his sister, Zolanye McCulley-Bachicha, also was elected class president.

So it was an obvious choice for Charles McCulley-Sedillo to throw his hat in the Wildcat political ring.

The Central presidency was the McCulley-Sedillo family way.

"I was class president my freshman and my junior year. I didn’t get elected my sophomore year and then I got back to it my senior year," the modest soon-to be 18-year-old said.

"I was so excited. I knew it was something that would make my family proud since my sister and my mom and also my dad were class presidents. My father was class president when he went to County (High School), too."

Class presidents are voted on by their peers -- a tradition that makes it even more special to the family because it’s not given to those elected; they each earned it in their own right.

McCulley-Bachicha said she was excited for her brother.

"Charles and I are 10 years apart, so to be able to witness all of this for him was really special to me. Unfortunately, our grandparents Charles and Petra McCulley aren’t here to see it," she said.

Charles McCulley-Sedillo said it was a high achievement for him in a senior year that was different from the ones his family had in years past.

In March, the coronavirus pandemic rushed through Pueblo and overnight all schools were closed to the public. Students had to take part in what is called "distance learning."

"It changed things dramatically. I don’t think there will ever be another senior class that goes through what we’ve been through," he said.

"It didn’t make the job of class president as fun as it could have been because we missed so much and everything was rushed in such little time."

Central High School, along with all other Pueblo District 60 high schools, will graduate this week, but through pre-recorded virtual ceremonies and not live events.

Charles McCulley-Sedillo said he had to record his address to fellow Wildcats days ago.

"I can’t give it in front of all of my friends and all the graduates. That’s something that I am going to miss that I think was taken away by the pandemic," he said.

"The experience and moment will be different for all of us, but life goes on."

Baseball was canceled on the first day of the season for the Wildcats because of the outbreak.

"We were ready to go. Baseball is my favorite sport. It’s the sport that I am best at. We were looking good this year," Charles McCulley-Sedillo said.

"We were going to play Falcon, but they cut it short. We haven’t been on the field since then."

Yarnera McCulley-Sedillo said her heart breaks for all the high school seniors this year.

"It’s hard to see that they got short-handed. They didn’t get to play it all out. High school years are some of the best years of your life. It’s a milestone that nobody can take from you," she said.

"To see my son hurt, it hurt me."

Charles McCulley-Sedillo also had other achievements this year, including having a 4.0 GPA and being elected by his peers at Central’s Mr. C -- another ceremony that was virtual.

He said he plans on attending Colorado State University-Fort Collins to study business and minor in government and policy.

"After college, I want to go to the military as an officer," he said.

He will graduate Friday as a gold cord senior during Central’s graduation ceremony, which is slated for 7 p.m.

The school district’s five commencements will be live-streamed on Comcast Channel 18 as well as on D60’s Facebook and Vimeo pages.

The five high school commencements will unfold over three days, starting with the premiere of the Paragon/Dutch Clark Online ceremony at 6 p.m. today.

On Friday, the ceremonies for Centennial (3 p.m.) and Central (7 p.m.) will be broadcast, followed by South (8 a.m.) and East (noon) on Saturday.

"We are all going to gather around the TV and watch it together," Yarnera McCulley-Sedillo said.

"He turns 18 on the day he graduates. We will be celebrating his birthday and watching him graduate," McCulley-Bachicha said.

Charles McCulley-Sedillo laughed at the thought of watching his own speech.

"I’ll probably be critiquing myself the whole time," he said scratching his forehead.

"But I am excited to see the final product and how it is all put together. Something good is going to come out of it. I am glad the district is trying so hard for us."

Charles McCulley-Sedillo offered a message to his fellow graduates.

"When one door closes, another will open. Our journey doesn’t end here. It’s only the beginning. We went into high school as kids and now are stepping out as adults ready for this new world.

"It’s another chapter in the book and we have to write it."

