Local real estate brokers and and home-builders say the coronavirus pandemic shutdown over the past few months didn’t hurt the market too badly and that they predict a good future in the industry.

Jeff Divelbiss, a broker associate for RE/MAX of Pueblo who has worked in real estate for 15 years in Pueblo, said he doesn’t see much of a slowdown in the next couple of months with the demand for real estate in the city.

In fact, the only event that Divelbiss said he could foresee causing a slight "bump" is November’s presidential election.

"With the low inventory and the high demand, I don’t see a slowdown until possibly the fourth quarter," he said. "But that’s typical for a market if we’re in a pandemic or not. I do believe we may have a small bump in the road as we get closer to the presidential election, which is normal."

Michael Klomp, sales and marketing manager for Domega Homes, said his company was considered essential throughout the stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders from Gov. Jared Polis.

"We’ve been rocking and rolling. We have been very busy. Our job site has been busy," Klomp said.

All the while, Klomp said his company respected social-distancing orders and took precautions by having employees wear masks.

"We haven’t felt the effect of it. People still have interest in new homes. We meet with people by appointment only," Klomp said.

Klomp said he expects a slowdown over the next couple of weeks, but not a major one, and said Domega continues to write contracts.

"We have an interesting market of people. Our customers are usually but not always 55 years old-plus. We do have some younger customers, but mostly people who are looking to retire," Klomp said.

"In that regard, it hasn’t slowed down. I’d like to believe that it won’t slow down for us. I think once we get through this, the demand will still be there for new construction."

Klomp said the outbreak has affected Domega with some of the company’s materials.

"We had a handful of material shortages. Tile was one of them and that type of thing, but even that wasn’t horribly delayed," Klomp said.

Klomp said when the pandemic hit, Domega had about 35-40 houses under construction and pre-sold.

"The nice thing is that we have interest kind of starting all over again," Klomp said.

Jeff Falletta , a proker/principal with RE/MAX Associates Pueblo, said as far as changing the way his group does business, it really hasn't.

"We still help people buy and sell real estate. The way, temporarily anyway, we achieve a sale has changed a bit in as far as showings and closings are conducted," Falletta said.

"The real estate sales process may include masks, gloves and a Covid-19 check list for live showings and drive-through closings with some title companies who have taken the process to that level."

Falletta said his associates are very aware of their clients’ wants and needs during this unprecedented time.

"I didn't see a dramatic slowdown in our business. Our agents have really gone out and been pro-active during this time and our numbers reflect it," Falletta said.

"It's a tremendous time to sell your place if that need comes up. People still need to buy and sell and while the methodology to get them there has been different, their goals haven't changed."

Gary Miller, broker/owner of RE/MAX of Pueblo, Inc., said his business has never experienced anything like this current pandemic and its related economic impact.

"I tend to be an optimist and our local area housing market supports that optimism. The Pueblo area housing market was reported this month by the National Association of Realtors (NAR) to be the fourth hottest housing market in the country, with Colorado Springs being No. 1," Miller said.

"I suspect that much of the demand for homes in our area is a direct consequence of the high demand in Colorado Springs. Because prices in that market area are so much higher than ours, many of those Springs buyers have elected to purchase in the Pueblo area. I have noticed that the number of homes sold by agents from out of the local market has increased dramatically."

Miller said there is a lag time on the industry from contact to sale closing. He said in April, his company experienced an increased sales volume over last year.

"But the stay-at-home and safer-at-home orders will likely impact sales volume for May and June. In addition, the number of properties currently offered for sale is at an all-time low," Miller said.

"Consequently, competition for homes is driving prices up. For sellers, this may be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. For buyers, there are significant challenges including multiple offers, over asking-price sales, and very limited choices."

Miller said it has been said that the housing industry is so strong that it will lead this country out of the recession.

"I want to believe that is true. We are all eager to rebound to the sizzling economy we were experiencing prior to the COVID-19 outbreak," Miller said.

Compared to last year at this time, Divelbiss said the market has not taken a hit.

According to data supplied by Land Title and Pueblo Association of Realtors, April of 2019 saw RE/MAX sell 35 listings last April and 23 this year. The drop was a 34.3-percent decrease. However, the report showed that median and average sales prices were much higher. In April 2019, medical sales prices were $96,000, whereas this year they were $1100,00. The average sales prices last year were $116,425 and were $123,980 this year.

Through April of 2019, there were 136 new listings whereas this year through April there 112. There were 111 properties sold through April of last year and 88 sold through April this year. But again, average and median prices were up and inventory only increased by 12 properties.

Divelbiss explained that when the COVID-19 pandemic first began causing economic impact in early March, the market took a short hit.

He said that since then, it has picked back up to where he’d seen it prior to early March.

"As the calendar year changed in January, the market really started to heat up and get back to where it was in the second and third quarter," Divelbiss said. "But then COVID-19 hit in March and everything slowed -- but only for a little bit -- as it has picked back up again and it is still a strong seller’s market."

Divelbiss admits that no one really knows what the next two months could look like in terms of the market’s numbers, he said he believes things will continue to improve.

He said he and other agents must work to ensure that confidence remains strong.

"I believe the confidence in the market is still strong," he said. "One of the things we can do as agents to help price properties correctly and don’t over-inflate values -- which is one of the reasons a home sits on the market for a long period of time."

While many markets in other cities may face harsh economic backlash due to the coronavirus pandemic, Divelbiss said he believes Pueblo’s residential real estate market will be insulated from much of the damage.

Even during the 2008 recession, Divelbiss said Pueblo didn’t see a drop in the market like other places.

"Pueblo, in my opinion, doesn’t have the large spikes or drastic drops in the market as you see with other cities and/or states."

Based on numbers, supply and demand Divelbiss said he’s hopeful for the future of Pueblo’s real estate market.

He said he hopes the market continues to climb as it has, and that Pueblo’s strong real estate market should bolster the community.

The RE/MAX veteran also said buyers and sellers should know that he and other agents are doing everything they can to keep clients safe.

"Buyers and sellers should feel comfortable with showings as Realtors are taking the proper precautions for showings," Divelbiss said. "We are wearing masks and gloves and not taking more than two buyers through a home at a time."

