Vineland Elementary School in District 70 is gaining STEAM.

Not when water is converted to vapor, but rather when STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Science) turns to STEAM by adding agriculture into the mix.

"Over the past school year, we have developed a STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Agriculture, and Math) program at Vineland Elementary School to create excitement for these fields and further extend the pipeline to Pueblo County High School’s Academy of Manufacturing, Agriculture, and Construction and School of Engineering and Biomedical Sciences," said Vineland Principal Ryan Mandarich.

"We currently have about 50 fourth- and fifth-grade students -- which is 52% -- walking to the middle school once-a-week for the last period of their day to engage in hands-on engineering and STEM based challenges, as well as participate in the agriculture and FFA programs they have to offer."

Before the coronavirus outbreak, Mandarich said students were participating in a half-day Friday STEAM enrichment program twice-a-month in which teachers and experts volunteer their time to help students with their projects.

Elementary students are introduced to 3D printing, CNC milling, AutoCad drafting software, and the design process. On the agricultural end, they interact with livestock, utilize their state-of-the-art solar greenhouse, and learn about hydroponics.

Students also learn about ecology, food preparation and growth.

"My experiences with STEM at the middle and high school level has shown me that programs like these give purpose to student learning in a tangible way," Mandarich said.

"I wanted to expose students to the STEM fields at an early age to explore interest in possible careers. We've had an awesome response to this, and what we are doing now ties nicely into the middle and high school pipeline."

Mandarich said Vineland Middle School donated 15 Lego Robotics kits for third graders in the program.

"We were planning on incorporating robotics into their science curriculum during the fourth quarter. That, however, was put on hold because of the coronavirus," Mandarich said.

Up until the COVID-19 outbreak, students on the STEM end were designing, building and competing with various projects at the regional and state level, thanks to the partnership with the Middle School's Technology Student Association Chapter.

"One of our elementary kiddos placed in the top five at the state competition," Mandarich said.

Students completed crash-test cars, CO2 dragsters, rubber band powered cars, and solar powered cars.

"This program is extremely popular and has created a lot of excitement within the community. We are excited to see it continue to develop in the upcoming school year," Mandarich said.

"Even if we are remote in the fall, I plan to offer the STEAM Academy remotely as part of their school day."

