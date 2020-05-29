Colorado Senate President Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo, said he never feared for his own safety Thursday night while protesters -- some causing damage to buildings and vehicles -- were outside the state capitol.

Garcia was in his office late Thursday while some protesters continued to boil over in Denver following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis that also caused widespread damage from protesters there.

In the aftermath of the hours-long protest in Denver Garcia was told that his truck was heavily damaged and his tires were slashed. All the windows were shattered, too.

"I noticed a peaceful demonstration that grew in frustration ... Sadly, I saw all of this play out at the state capitol," Garcia said by a Zoom meeting Friday from the state capitol building.

Garcia said protests had been going on for several hours Thursday and in the afternoon it grew.

"That is a normal function here. I believe in the right for people to be able to protest and engage and be part of a democracy. When I was in Iraq in 2003, this is partially what we helped establish for our country," Garcia said.

Garcia said most of the crowds were around his truck, so he was asked to stay inside by the Colorado State Patrol.

"By that time, the crowd had grown and were already starting to vandalize and become a little more boisterous. I was safely removed from the capitol through the tunnel system by the Colorado State Patrol and everything else was fine," he said.

Garcia was later told by the patrol that his vehicle was damaged along with two or three other cars. A state patrol car also was damaged.

"Material things can be replaced ... I never think that people should become violent or damage property," he said.

He said it was a solemn day for Colorado where citizens and leaders find themselves in a position to be talking about issues that still need to be resolved.

He said leaders need to be making sure policing has the trust of the community and that officers are functioning with the highest integrity.

"We wouldn’t be having these demonstrations. We wouldn’t be having this outcry in this nation if the police brutality wasn’t happening at the level it is."

Garcia said it’s a problem everywhere, even in Pueblo, "My own back yard."

"There are good officers. There are some bad apples and we have a responsibility to root out those that are eroding the profession and allowing for distrust to go."

Garcia said some officers have great integrity and some don’t. He said he is not going to remain silent on this issue anymore.

"We have to address the root cause of this," he said.

"We have a problem and a challenge in this country that is growing. It’s been growing. And in order for us to be successful in addressing that challenge, we need to look at many of these (police) departments that have lax policies, that have zero accountability, that have no transparency, that don’t hold those officers to high integrity," Garcia said.

Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport also addressed the issue.

"The events that unfolded in Minneapolis are disturbing and should be a concern for everyone. The officers’ actions are indefensible and would not be tolerated at the Pueblo Police Department." Davenport said.

Garcia said he saw the cell phone video of Floyd’s arrest in Minneapolis and it bothered him.

"It’s more than saddening. It’s disheartening because that is not the way that law enforcement should approach, in my estimation, someone who is no longer a threat," Garcia said.

"We have a lot of work to do to repair and ensure the trust is there for the general public and I share in that responsibility as an elected official in the state of Colorado and I am going to be making sure in the coming weeks that we are having these types of conversations."

He said he wants conversations to extend to action in meaningful ways.

Garcia said many departments do a great job of vetting officers when they first come into a department, but after that it falls behind.

"We have an obligation to make sure that an officer is fit for duty in a way that they are still approaching the job as when they were first hired. Still maintaining integrity," he said.

The state house and senate plans to reconvene Monday.

"It’s important that we recognize as a General Assembly that we have to allow this pause to reflect on what’s important and what’s happening in this country," Garcia said.

"I think it’s very important that the General Assembly is taking this action. We have work to do in many of our communities and I’ve heard that loud and clear from several of our members."

