The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

Jason Martinez, 27, is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-10 and 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Martinez has two warrants for failure to appear, which include the following charges: driving under restraint, no insurance-owner, registration-fictitious plates and shoplifting. He has a third warrant for aggravated motor vehicle theft and fourth: a no-bond warrant for identity theft.

Marissa Valdez, 20, is a Hispanic female, 5-foot-6 and 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Valdez has a warrant for identity theft and her bond amount is $2,500.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Safe Streets update

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an attempted robbery at a South Side convenience store. A male wearing glasses, a headlamp, a gray hoodie and backpack menaced the clerk with a knife, but left the store empty-handed.

As officers searched the area, Sgt. Gabe Maldonado located a possible suspect on Lake Avenue. When he attempted contact, the man, later identified as Safe Streets fugitive Brandon Hoskins, took off running but was quickly apprehended.

Although Hoskins, 34, wasn’t the attempted robbery suspect, he did have three warrants, two of a felony nature. He also was in possession of an air soft pistol, two knives and suspected narcotics, and was charged with resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substances and restraining order violations.

And with the recent arrests of Noel Campbell and Felicia Weed, 94% of the Safe Streets fugitives’ warrants have been cleared.

Burglaries

A firearm of unspecified make valued at $1,200, along with accessories, were reported stolen from a residence in the 2500 block of East Fourth Street (May 22).

Tools, a vacuum cleaner, a television, lawnmower and other items with a combined value of at least $4,000 were reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Calhoun Road (May 25). A 50-year-old Pueblo man is listed as the suspect.

That same day, tools, an air conditioner and a lawnmower with a combined value of $780 were missing from a residence in the 500 block of Veta Avenue.

Tools valued at $1,700, computer goods ($250) and clothing were reported stolen from a residence in the 100 block of Merritt Court (May 25).

A coin-operated ice machine in the 500 block of Pear Street sustained $1,500 in damage during a burglary that saw $300 removed from the unit (May 25).

Vehicle thefts

A $5,000 cargo trailer holding asbestos waste was reported stolen from the 1800 block of Pine Street (May 25).

A $4,000 silver 2008 Honda was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Kachina Drive (May 24).

A $1,300 Yamaha scooter, and $100 were reported stolen from the 100 block of East River Street. (May 22).

Theft from auto

Firefighting equipment valued at $2,400 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3000 block of Prairie Hawk Lane (May 23).

Collector coins valued at $2,000 were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 3000 block of West Northern Avenue (May 23).

Arrests

Ryenne D. McBride, 33, of Homer Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested May 22 on suspicion of menacing and first-degree burglary ($10,000 bail.)

Zacheriah P. Jurado, 24, of an unspecified address on Alma Ave., was arrested May 22 on suspicion of menacing with a deadly weapon ($10,000 bail.)

Michelle F. Perez, 38, no specified address, was arrested May 22 on suspicion of second-degree burglary dwelling (no bail set, pending a court appearance.)

Jacob T. Trujillo, 21, of an unspecified address on Encino Drive, was arrested May 22 on a no-bond felony warrant for menacing with a deadly weapon.

Isaiah A. Chacon, 27, of an unspecified address on Ninth Street, was arrested May 23 on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance ($5,000 bail) and a no-bond contempt of court warrant.

Franklin D. Searcy II, 38, of an unspecified address on Elk Lane, was arrested May 24 on suspicion of second-degree assault-strangulation and false imprisonment (no bail set, pending a court appearance).

Thomas R. Salazar, 22, of Colorado City, was arrested May 24 on a no-bond felony warrant for possession of a weapon by a previous juvenile offender.

Amber D. Keeney, 37, of an unspecified address on Current Way, was arrested May 24 on suspicion of second-degree assault ($10,000 bail).

Darren L. Olguin, 20, of an unspecified address on Pine Street was arrested May 25 on charges that include second-degree burglary (no bail set, pending a court appearance).

Justyn D. Franklin, 31, of the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street was arrested May 25 on a no-bond felony warrant for attempted first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Terra C. Pendle, 24, of the 4000 block of North Elizabeth Street was arrested May 25 on a no-bond felony warrant for attempted first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft.

James L. Justice, 40, of an unspecified address on Adams Ave., was arrested May 25 on suspicion of possession of explosives, first-degree assault on a peace officer, menacing and intimidation of a victim/witness, among other counts. (Total bail set at $77,500.)

Michael A. Candelaria, 45, of an unspecified address on Bison Lane, was arrested May 25 on suspicion of the unlawful possession of a controlled substance (no bail set, pending a court appearance).

