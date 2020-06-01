Jeff Divelbiss, a broker associate for RE/MAX of Pueblo who has worked in real estate for 15 years in Pueblo said he doesn’t see much of a slow down in the next couple of months with the demand for real estate in the city.

In fact, the only event that Divelbiss said he could foresee causing a slight “bump” is November’s presidential election.

“With the low inventory and the high demand, I don’t see a slow down until possibly the fourth quarter,” he said. “But that’s typical for a market if we’re in a pandemic or not. I do believe we may have a small bump in the road as we get closer to the presidential election -- which is normal.”

Compared to last year at this time, Divelbiss said the market has not taken a hit.

According to data supplied by Land Title and Pueblo Association of Realtors, April of 2019 saw RE/MAX sell 35 listings last April and 23 this year. The drop was a 34.3-percent decrease. However, the report showed that median and average sales prices were much higher. In April 2019, medical sales prices were $96,000 whereas this year they were $1100,00. The average sales prices last year were $116,425 and were $123,980 this year.

Through April of 2019, there were 136 new listings whereas this year through April there 112. There were 111 properties sold through April of last year and 88 sold through April this year. But again, average and median prices were up and inventory only increased by 12 properties.

Divelbiss explained that when the COVID-19 pandemic first began causing economic impact in early March, the market took a short hit.

He said that since then, it has picked back up to where he’d seen it prior to early March.

“As the calendar year changed in January, the market really started to heat up and get back to where it was in the second and third quarter,” Divelbiss said. “But then COVID-19 hit in March and everything slowed -- but only for a little bit -- as it has picked back up again and it is still a strong seller’s market.”

Divelbiss admits that no one really knows what the next two months could look like in terms of the market’s numbers, he said he believes things will continue to improve.

He said he and other agents must work to ensure that confidence remains strong.

“I believe the confidence in the market is still strong,” he said. “One of the things we can do as agents to help price properties correctly and don’t over-inflate values -- which is one of the reasons a home sits on the market for a long period of time.”

While many markets in other cities may face harsh economic backlash due to the coronavirus pandemic, Divelbiss said he believes Pueblo’s residential real estate market will be insulated from much of the damage.

Even during the 2008 recession, Divelbiss said Pueblo didn’t see a drop in the market like other places.

“Pueblo, in my opinion, doesn’t have the large spikes or drastic drops in the market as you see with other cities and/or states.”

Based on numbers, supply and demand Divelbiss said he’s hopeful for the future of Pueblo’s real estate market.

He said he hopes the market continues to climb as it has, and that Pueblo’s strong real estate market should bolster the community.

The RE/MAX veteran also said buyers and sellers should know that he and other agents are doing everything they can to keep clients safe.

“Buyers and sellers should feel comfortable with showings as realtors are taking the proper precautions for showings,” Divelbiss said. “We are wearing masks and gloves and not taking more than two buyers through a home at a time.”

LLyons@chieftain.com

Twitter: @luke_lyons14