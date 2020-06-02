After much discussion, planning and tweaking, Pueblo County School District 70 has announced its 2020 graduation ceremony format and schedule.

All four graduations will begin at 8 a.m. on the following days:

June 10: D70 Online, at the Baxter administration building, 301 28th Lane.

June 11: Rye High School.

June 12: Pueblo West School.

June 13: Pueblo County School.

While each ceremony will be an outdoor, in-person affair, ongoing restrictions related to COVID-19 will see each commencement conducted in a scheduled access format, with no more than 10 participants allowed to gather at any given time.

Along with the graduate and up to four guests, the school’s principal, administrator and counselor, representative of the D70 board of education and photographer will be the only ones allowed on site for the duration of the personalized ceremony.

At a designated time, the vehicle carrying the graduate and up to four guests will arrive on the school property and be directed to a staging area.

There, the graduate and his or her guests will exit the vehicle, with the graduate proceeding to the stage for a personalized ceremony that will include the traditional walk across the stage to accept the diploma and tassel change.

All graduates then will pose for a professional photo with the school principal and D70 board representative.

The graduate’s guests will be permitted to view the ceremony from a short distance, which will allow for the taking of pictures and/or video.

“Physical distancing requirements will be maintained at all areas, and mask wearing is recommended for all in attendance,” said Todd Seip, D70’s public information officer. “Each graduate will remove the mask once on stage for the ceremony and photo.”

Each commencement will be recorded and edited for viewing and download, with the Rye, Pueblo West and Pueblo County events to be live-streamed on the D70 YouTube channel.

Although the D70 commencement format is in line with the current directives regarding social distancing and 10-or-less gatherings, a variance request was presented to the Pueblo County board of commissioners as a formality.

“Our final plan for high school graduation fits within all state health guidelines and has received local approval from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment,” added Seip. "Each school will have slightly different plans and will send specific instructions to their graduates in the next few days."

