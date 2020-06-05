CANON CITY — After three years at the helm of the Canon City Police Department and nearly 25 years in law enforcement, Chief Daric Harvey is retiring his post July 3.

“Almost 25 years is a long time in law enforcement,” Harvey told The Pueblo Chieftain, pointing out that protests across the country aimed at law enforcement tactics in the wake of the death of George Floyd and other black civilians had nothing to do with his decision.

“We don’t have the trust issues in Canon City that other departments have,” Harvey said. “The guiding light for me has got to be with my family.

“My wife and I have been living in different places for three years. I always told my officers, don’t let the job be all-consuming and more important than family, and it’s time for me to follow my own advice,” he said.

Canon City Police Commander Tammy Wagner will take over the job of interim chief while city officials seek a replacement. City officials lauded Harvey for his accomplishments, including increased diversity in the department as he named the city’s first female commander and first black sergeant, according to a press release.

Harvey also helped the department improve use of technology with computers in cars, body cameras, fingerprint readers and license plate readers. He also recognized a need for a program that has mental health officials working alongside criminal justice workers.

He upgraded department standards, implementing ethics and physical ability testing for new hires and improved internal investigation protocols that rooted out corruption within the department. It was his hard line on police standards that also garnered criticism from some officers and last April they lodged a complaint against him with the city administrator.

At the time, Harvey was unapologetic, telling the Chieftain, “As long as I am chief, I will have the same standards and offer the same level of service and accountability to the community.”

Harvey also is noted for expanding police services, including a canine unit and parks patrol, as well as upgrading the departments aged fleet of patrol cars.

He also enhanced the department’s grant funding program that brought in more than $1 million dollars to fund agency programs and equipment.

“I am very grateful and have been truly blessed to have this job and opportunity. I have been given support and that’s how I’ve been able to make accomplishments,” Harvey said.

