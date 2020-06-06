CANON CITY — The Green Thumb Initiative is working to staunch food inequality in Fremont County despite coronavirus concerns and is ready to launch its Main Street Farmer’s Market Thursday.

The farmer’s market will span between the 500 and 700 blocks of Main Street from 4-7 p.m. every Thursday with plenty of safety precautions aimed at making it a comfortable experience during the coronavirus pandemic. Visitors will have access to fresh and locally sourced products from 20 different vendors who will offer everything from produce and honey to milk and eggs.

“It is all the ingredients of a good diet, grown responsibly and locally,” said Jenni Guentcheva, executive director of the Green Thumb Initiative.

“I’m a little bit scared as it’s the only real farmer’s market in Southern Colorado.

Other markets have a lot of crafts and other types of booths. We are really focusing on improving the food culture of the community,” Guentcheva, said.

Guentcheva and her partner Brian Monahan founded the Green Thumb Initiative in 2018. She has a mental health services background and he is a retired Green Beret who served in the U.S. Army special forces.

The farmer’s market is overseen by Ian Norris, who also is the Fremont County Food Coalition coordinator.

“We are concerned with Fremont County not having very good system to access food, especially with food inequality. It is our intent to help kids from the schools learn to grow their own food both using aquaponics and traditional agriculture,” she explained.

Fremont County meets the national standard to qualify as a food desert because people have a difficult time accessing food. Part of it is that grocery stores are far away for residents of the extreme west end and eastern end of Fremont County

“Even in Canon City, sometimes transportation is an issue,” Guentcheva said. “It is amazing how rich the community is in resources but people do not have a way to access it.”

Green Thumb is working with the help of Colorado Health Foundation, the Department of Human Services, the health department, schools, businesses and private individuals to help local residents get access to food. With the help of Colorado Blueprint for Hunger, one of the goals is to launch a pilot program where shoppers go to local grocery stores to gather foodstuffs then drop them off in boxes to people who face mobility issues, chronic illness or other obstacles.

The initiative also has leased 2 acres of land just off Colorado 115 on the outskirts of Canon City for use as a community garden.

Another pending program is a greenhouse to be built at the back of Canon City High School where students can learn both hyrdoponics (growing without soil in nutrient-rich water) and aquaponics (a water-based system that uses fish to help fertilize the plants.)

“We are calling it the classroom of the future. The construction materials have been delivered and we are waiting for the build - hopefully we will realize it when COVID-19 passes,” she explained.

In the meantime, the farmer’s market will have several safety precautions employed from a thermometer to gauge whether potential shoppers are experiencing fever, to hand washing stations. The Canon City Rotary Club donated masks “in an effort to contain the coronavirus our community service committee made and distributed masks to the initiative and local non-profits,” said Roseanne Gain, rotary member.

“These masks will definitely come in handy for the Main Street Farmer's Market,” Gain said.

Merchants also are assisting with sponsoring booths and helping growers set up their spaces “in a safe way,” Guentcheva said

Those who have health risk concerns or mobility issues can go to Igrow.team where they can sign up to order food through the farmers market.

“We will have a box ready with everything in it so they don’t have to go from booth to booth,” Guentcheva explained.

To learn more go to https://www.greenthumb-initiative.com.

Chieftain and Pueblo West View reporter Tracy Harmon can be reached by email at tharmon@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/@tracywumps.