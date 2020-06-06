Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment officials say another Pueblo County resident has died related to COVID-19, bringing the total number of Pueblo County deaths to 20.

A 52-year-old male, who was reported as confirmed positive for COVID-19, has died.

In addition, they also announced that there as of Friday, there were 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pueblo County since last Wednesday. The confirmed positives cases are a 18-year-old female, 42-year-old female, 42-year-old female, 59-year-old female, 84-year-old female, 19-year-old male, 38-year-old male, 46-year-old male, 72-year-old male and a 90-year-old male.

Pueblo County now has a total of 312 confirmed positive and probable cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 6,257, is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.