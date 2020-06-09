Contributed by Crowley / Otero Health Departments Director Rick Ritter

Please take the time to read and understand this entire message.

New COVID-19 positive case

Hello to all. We have newly identified positive COVID-19 case in Otero County.

Out of respect for patient privacy, we will only release the following information:

– Patient details

o Is a resident of Otero County.

o Was placed in isolation after receiving the positive test result.

o Close contacts have been placed in quarantine.

o Age: 30s

o Is recovering.

o We believe that we have identified the source of infection.

Crowley/Otero case numbers updates: Our current COVID-19 laboratory-confirmed case counts for Crowley and Otero Counties are as follows (as of the time of this writing Tuesday, 6/9/2020):

– 66-Crowley County cases

o Not deceased: 3

o Deceased: 1

o Prison: 62

– 22-Otero County cases

o Not deceased: 21

o Deceased: 1

– TOTAL Crowley/Otero Cases: 88

– Depending on report timing, OCHD’s totals may not exactly reflect CDPHE’s totals on their website (Here is the website: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/case-data)

o Scroll down until you see the Colorado map, and then select “Case Counts” from the dropdown box on the upper right side of the map.

State of Colorado (Note: this summary only includes data through 4 pm 6/7/2020 and does not reflect cases since then)

– 28,183 cases

– 4,859 hospitalized (view hospital data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/hospital-data)

– 60 counties (view incidence and epidemic curve data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/incidence-epidemic-curve)

– 219,331 people tested

– 1,543 deaths among cases (view surveillance data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/data/surveillance-data)

– 1,292 deaths due to COVID-19

– 299 outbreaks (view outbreak data: https://covid19.colorado.gov/outbreak-data)

What can you do RIGHT NOW?

– Read, understand, and comply with public health orders! Public health orders can be found here: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-in-colorado/public-health-executive-orders-resource

– Stay home if you are sick and, if needed, call your medical provider.

– Wear an appropriate mask if you must go out for an essential activity.

– If you are in a high risk group, take extra precautions.

– Cover your cough and/or sneeze.

– Keep your fingers and hands away from your face.

– Wash your hands a lot.

– Stay informed by trusted and reliable sources. Be careful about believing what you read on social media sites. Trusted sources/websites:

o OCHD: https://www.oterogov.com

o Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov

o CO State Health Department: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe

– Do these things so you will be prepared, and not scared.

– And remember, “This too shall pass.”

