Pueblo West voters will have an opportunity to cast ballots during the June 30 Democratic primary to help decide the Pueblo County Commissioner District 2 race between Incumbent Garrison Ortiz and Abel Tapia who most recently served as a state senator until 2010.

Ortiz, 30, is a Pueblo native who was elected to the Pueblo County Commission in 2016 and is currently the board’s chairman. He holds a masters degree in business administration from Colorado State University-Pueblo.

“I believe the primary reason that Pueblo West voters should select me as their candidate in the upcoming primary is because of my technical background, work ethic and strong moral compass,” Ortiz said. “ I hope that my record over the past four years has demonstrated to Pueblo West voters that I have been extremely thorough and thoughtful in my decisions and have shown tremendous political courage to stand for what is right and just.”

Ortiz said he has worked hard for the Pueblo West community by building strong working relationships with the Pueblo West Metro District board.

“I have strived to strengthen the working relationship between the county and Pueblo West Metro district and have routinely held community outreach events throughout the Pueblo West area,” Ortiz said.

The roads in Pueblo West are a main concern for voters. Pueblo County delegates some of its Highway User Tax Funds to the district for road improvements.

“I am well aware that the condition of Pueblo West roads remains a concern and I would like to assist in my role as a commissioner in any way possible. Whether it be advocating for more Highway User Tax Fund funding, completing the various 2016 1A Pueblo West road projects, or considering other sources of county funding, I believe sound infrastructure is essential for the growth and economic development of Pueblo West,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz said he believes a major accomplishment during his first term in office was, “financially vetting the proposed professional baseball stadium and saving the county from financial ruin as it would have taken money away from previously approved 1A projects, such as the Joe Martinez extension, the McCulloch roadway widening, the Platteville Boulevard reconstruction and Pueblo West Safe Routes to School improvement projects.”

He also said he helped the county go from balancing a budget with over $9 million coming out of reserves in 2016 down to just $1 million in 2020. Ortiz pointed to the passage of ballot measure 1B in 2019 as a major success during his term.

“Measure 1B passed by a margin of 54.5 percent ‘yes’ votes to increase the marijuana retail sales tax from 3.5 percent to 6 percent in both the city and county of Pueblo to support the funding of a new jail. I have worked diligently to bring an originally budgeted $140 million project down to $100 million and to pay for a new jail solely with the new marijuana sales tax increase, as the voters approved,” he said.

The scaled down jail would be built on land that will be donated, just west of the Pueblo Boulevard.

“This project would also help jump start the Joe Martinez extension from Pueblo West to Pueblo Boulevard, as the access road built to the jail, could serve as the first leg of the extension,” he explained.

Ortiz is engaged to be married and said he hopes to start a family in the near future.

