Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport is encouraging those who have participated in large gatherings to get tested for COVID-19 at the testing site at the Colorado State Fairgrounds.

This week, COVID-19 testing has been expanded to those who have attended large gatherings and protests.

Davenport took to social media Tuesday to announce that he himself took a test for the coronavirus.

The chief joined hundreds of protesters during a march around the Pueblo Riverwalk June 1.

A youthful force of about 400 took to the Riverwalk and Union Avenue district to peacefully honor the memory of George Floyd, who was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis on May 25.

"I was tested this morning because I think it’s important for us to be safe in our community and concerned for everybody’s welfare," Davenport said in a video posted on Twitter.

"We’ve also had protests recently with a lot of density so I’d encourage those who engaged in their First Amendment right to protest to strongly consider getting tested."

He said it’s all about the health and safety of all Pueblo citizens.

The video showed Davenport in his car driving through the testing site where he inserted a cotton swab into his nose after being directed by a health official.

The video also included instructions on how to get tested for COVID-19 as well as criteria.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment said currently, the following individuals can be tested for COVID-19 at Pueblo’s COVID-19 Drive-Thru Testing:

– Any individual who is symptomatic

– Anyone over the age of 65 (symptomatic or asymptomatic)

– African American, Latino, American Indian Tribes (symptomatic or asymptomatic)

– Anyone who had contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19

– Health care workers and first responders (symptomatic or asymptomatic)

– A resident of a long-term care facility or anyone experiencing homelessness

– Attended a large gathering or protest

The testing site, which has been open to the public since April, is now open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through the end of this month.

The public can enter through Gate 4.

Only people being tested are to be in the vehicle and the vehicle must have functioning windows. No motorcycles are allowed.

Those who want to be tested must have a photo identification.

Anyone with questions about testing are asked to call the Pueblo COVID-19 hotline at 719-583-4444 or visit PuebloEmergency.info.

