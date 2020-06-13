"Gratitude" was the overriding theme Saturday as 218 Pueblo County High School Hornets closed out an unprecedented senior year by accepting diplomas and turning tassels in two Saturday morning commencement sessions.

In the first ceremony, 108 Hornets — mostly gold and silver cord scholars — entered Hornet Stadium to appreciative applause and cheers from several hundred guests and a congratulatory flyover from an airplane that buzzed the sun-lit stadium.

The second assembly saw the remaining 110 members of the Class of 2020 join their colleagues in attaining the coveted title of "high school graduate."

The 218-member graduating class is the largest in the school’s history: a fact that takes on added significance in light of the way the 2019-20 school year concluded.

Originally, Pueblo County planned to honor its graduates one at a time in a drive-thru format. But once the state order prohibiting large gatherings was relaxed, Pueblo County School District 70 leaders and staff worked feverishly to stage the modified in-person commencement enjoyed by hundreds Saturday.

"It’s been a tremendous amount of work to change plans that have been weeks and months in the making," County Principal Brian Dilka said before the start of Saturday’s celebration. "To be able to scrap plans at the last second and pull off a live, more traditional graduation ceremony is just awesome for the kids."

The gratitude evident in Dilka's voice was subsequently expressed to the young men and women in gold and green gowns and caps seated before him on the stadium’s field.

"You are the first class in the history of Pueblo County High School that has experienced such a challenge as the COVID-19 pandemic," Dilka announced. "The entire class should be applauded for your flexibility and resilience in navigating such an uncertain time in our world.

"On behalf of all stakeholders, it is my honor to congratulate you on the milestone achievement of graduation. You are cared for, you are appreciated, and you will be remembered as a unique and special class that bravely met the unforeseen with grace and class."

The Class of 2020 is led by Luke Paul Nicola Hawkins and Erin Kathleen Mauro, valedictorians of the School of Engineering and Biomedical Science and Pueblo County High School, respectively. The class salutatorians are Marianna Sade Benitez (SEBS) and Nicolas Gene Colletti (Pueblo County.)

The quartet of high-achieving Hornets was escorted to the stage by John Musso, a cornerstone of Pueblo County for nearly four decades who is retiring as coordinator and lead instructor of SEBS.

In their addresses, the top scholars made it a point to offer heartfelt gratitude to all who offered an uplifting and supportive hand throughout the educational journey.

"I have two simple phrases," Benitez began. "The first is ’thank you.’

"’’Thank you’ to my classmates and teachers, for teaching me so much about life, friendships and literary analysis: which I’m not sure we really needed. ’Thank you’ to my parents and family for always being my biggest fans, and for willingly paying for unnecessary fees. Without your guidance and support, I could never be who I am today.

"And finally, ’thank you’ to Pueblo County High School for giving me another home and preparing me for everything life may have in store."

As for Benitez’s second phrase, "I knew that once I walked through the doors of Pueblo County High School, I was loved: whether that was a smile in the hall from a teacher or a laugh at the lunch table with my best friends. For me, I loved being a Hornet."

Rather than focusing on being "robbed" of a senior year and the accompanying memories, Mauro reminded her fellow graduates, "2020 has been a year. Changes occurred in so many ways, and I am proud to say our class will be a part of the memories of this year.

"Not only will we be remembered in the present, our class will make an impact on the future."

Colletti announced that his time at Pueblo County wasn’t without incident.

"As many of you know, I haven’t had the cleanest record," he began. "And I think a lot of the administration didn’t think I would be up here today. But if I had the chance to do it again, I’d do the same thing: just having fun, getting into trouble.

"Because making those memories is something you’ve got to do when you're young."

Hawkins, a Hurliman Scholar, referenced the upturning of life in a pandemic with a quote from Robert Burns: "The best-laid plans of mice and men often go awry."

"People everywhere have seen their plans grind to a halt," Hawkins said. "Or more unfortunately, have experienced the loss of a loved one. It’s a reminder that tomorrow is not guaranteed. Today, right now: this moment is the present. It is truly a gift. Savor every minute."

A total of 43 Hornets received a scholarship, with the majority earning multiple endowments to institutions that include Colorado State University-Pueblo, the University of Northern Colorado, the University of Colorado, Colorado School of Mines, Baylor University, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and Adelphi University,

A handful of graduates headed for military service were acknowledged by Dilka and the assembled guests with applause.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow