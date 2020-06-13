Cinemark, the movie theater chain that operates Pueblo’s Tinseltown, has said it is eyeing a midsummer reopening of its theaters across the country.

But would Tinseltown in Pueblo be allowed to open when Cinemark decides to give the green light?

According to a variance the city and county submitted to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the answer is yes.

The state health department approved theaters to open, but with safety requirements in place as has been the case at any establishment that has reopened statewide amid the coronavirus.

In order to achieve 6-foot social distancing, the theater would have to limit attendance to 50% of the posted occupancy code to ensure a minimum 28 square-feet per person not to exceed more than 100 people at any given time in a confined indoor space.

The health department is also strongly encouraging the use of face coverings.

On its website, Cinemark said it is working toward a midsummer reopening of its theaters.

Earlier this month, Cinemark laid out a four-phase reopening plan which is expected to kick off Friday, according to national reports.

That weekend will see a “test phase” where five theaters in the Dallas-Fort Worth area will reopen. The following weekend, approximately a third of Cinemark’s theaters—specifically, those in larger markets—will reopen, while phase three the following week will see an additional third open their doors. Under the plan, Phase 4 will kick into effect the weekend of July 10, with all of Cinemark’s locations open by that date, according to the website Box Office Pro.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy.