Community members and stakeholders who participated in the latest virtual town hall got a sneak peak at what the floor plans and exteriors for the new Centennial and East high schools might look like.

Although the designs were touted as “very preliminary,” they did offer visual evidence that Pueblo School District 60’s bond program is progressing despite pandemic-related limitations.

Hosted virtually by project architects MOA Architecture and HGF Architects, the June 3 town hall attracted as many as 100 viewers, who were given the opportunity to offer feedback and input on the proposed design plans, which were crafted with feedback from two previous town halls in mind.

“While the architects stressed that the designs were ’very preliminary’ and subject to change based on the community's continued input, current designs are incorporating several key elements,” noted Anthony Sandstrom of the D60 communications office.

Both schools will follow virtually the same floor plan, which would include an activities area that houses the main gymnasium, an auxiliary gymnasium, an auditorium, and wrestling and training rooms.

A two-floor classroom wing and an area for each school's career and technical education activities is proposed: at Centennial, the Health Academy and at East, the culinary program.

Several student "hangout" areas, including elevated overlooks, a "student hub" in the classroom wing, "teaching stairs" often used as casual study areas, and outdoor dining with a covered canopy pier are features of the joint floor plans.

Centennial's building would be built just north of the existing tennis courts, with access off Mountview Drive. The new East would be located at the corner of Constitution and MacAlester roads: site of the school’s baseball field.

One of the highlights of the designers’ presentation was a more fleshed out depiction of school exteriors.

“Based on previous community input, designers presented a draft design that is heavy with brick and other masonry elements while also having plenty of natural lighting and modern design elements,” Sandstrom said. “Some of the keywords that came out of previous community engagement were ’modern,’ ’innovative,’ and ’playful,’ and designs were reflective of that.”

Both schools, while having the same architectural elements, will have its distinctive colors and logos. Additionally, the entries for both schools are slightly different, making each school look distinctive despite the same floor plan.

"There are some similarities between the buildings, but the entries (and colors) are different, so that you won't show up at Centennial and think you're at East, and vice versa," MOA Architecture's Chaz Marquez said.

The fourth town hall on Aug. 12 will see the schematic design and budget outline presented.

The June 3 forum is available for viewing on the D60 Vimeo channel.

