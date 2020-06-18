Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted on two counts of attempted first-degree murder, third-degree assault, domestic violence and a restraining order violation.

On Tuesday around 11 a.m., police were dispatched to the area of the 800 block of West Northern Avenue and the 1300 block of East Orman Avenue (Bessemer Park) on a report of a traffic collision involving a Jeep and motorcycle.

Inside the park, the driver of the Jeep, 23-year-old, Dillon Floyd Siepker, nearly struck a female victim and hit a male victim and his motorcycle with the Jeep. The man was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated and released.

A police department spokesman said the incident was an "escalation of previous domestic violence incidents on Tuesday and June 10 involving Siepker as a suspect."

The Jeep is a dark-green Patriot with Colorado temporary tag 1932623.

Siepker has made threats against law enforcement and should be considered dangerous.

If you have any information on this crime, contact Detective Medina at 320-6006 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

Shots fired leads to arrests

On Wednesday, officers responded to an address on Pine Street after a caller reported that a neighbor had fired a shot and then menaced her cousin with the gun.

When Officers Ryan Neece and Erica Norton arrived, the suspect, Ronald N. Richardson, 47, was on his front porch. He threatened the officers before retreating into the home.

Other officers arrived and surrounded the house. Richardson was eventually convinced to leave the home, at which time he was taken into custody.

Taken to a hospital for a medical clearance, the suspect bit a security guard, causing an injury.

Richardson was booked into jail on suspicion of second-degree assault-bodily injury, felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and violation of a restraining order.

Burglary

From an unlocked home construction site in an unspecified area of West Montbello Drive in Pueblo West Tuesday, tools and equipment valued at nearly $1,800 were stolen.

Vehicle theft

A blue 2003 Yamaha motorcycle ($3,000) was reported stolen Thursday from the 3000 block of Belmont Avenue.

A white 2016 Dodge Dart that had been reported stolen was located Tuesday, albeit in a crashed condition.

The abandoned vehicle was discovered in the 300 block of East Industrial Boulevard. Blood, presumably resulting from the crash, was observed inside the Dart, which has a value of $10,000.

The owner told a deputy he was missing a set of keys to the car.

Theft from auto

A 2015 Jeep Wrangler parked in the 4100 block of Surfwood Lane was illegally entered Tuesday, with the victim’s wallet and credit and debit cards, two sets of work keys valued at $650, and a $300 leather bag removed.

Arrests

Christopher R. Montoya, 36, of the 1800 block of East Eighth Street, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Anthony S. Guerra, 35, of an unspecified address on Dick Trefz Street, was arrested Tuesday on no-bond warrants for criminal impersonation, reckless endangerment and child abuse-knowingly/reckless-no injury, and placed on court holds.

Albert A. Romero, 47, of the 1600 block of Palmer Avenue, was placed on a no-bond parole hold Tuesday.

Andrew P. Lamas, 25, of an unspecified address on Castle Royal Drive, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Marcel D. Bailey, 37, of an unspecified address on Sheffield Lane, was arrested Tuesday on a protection order violation and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Katrina R. Kelly, 26, of the 1200 block of Suncrest Lane, was arrested Wednesday on a no-bond warrant second degree burglary-dwelling.

