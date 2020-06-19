Hannah Simental’s list of accolades is impressive, to say the least.

The Pueblo West High School standout basketball star was the Class 4A Girls Player of the Year; the South-Central League Most Valuable Player, first team all-state; a member of the 1,500-point and 250 3-pointer club; the S-CL leading scorer; and in the fall she’ll be a member of the Division I University of Northern Colorado Bears basketball team.

Thursday she added two more awards to the mantle: All-Star Best of Pueblo Preps Girls Basketball MVP and All-Star Best of Pueblo Preps Female Athlete of the Year.

She was also part of the Cyclone team that earned Girls Team of the Year at the digital ceremony.

"Individual awards are pretty exciting, but it comes from playing a team sport," Simental said. "I could not have achieved these without my teammates. It was awesome to see our team was recognized and I’m so glad to be a part of it."

Simental and her teammates were honored as part of the on-demand broadcast of the USA Today Network’s High School Sports Awards hosted by sports broadcasters Jesse Palmer, Sage Steele, Courtney Cronin and Dr. Jerry Punch.

Two-time NBA Champion Steph Curry and NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes announced Simental’s name for both awards during the All-Star Best of Pueblo Preps awards show.

Simental said having her name called by the superstar athletes was exciting.

"I was with my best friend and we were watching it on her laptop and we both got pretty hyped," she said. "It was really cool to hear my name and I’m very blessed to have been selected."

Simental helped lead the Cyclones to a 23-2 overall record. The Cyclones were ranked No. 2 for much of the season and lost to Holy Family in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.

When looking back at the 2019-20 season, Simental said she will look back proudly.

"I’m just proud that I was able to be a part of a team that left everything on the court every possession," she said.

The recently graduated senior helped lead the Cyclones to four consecutive state tournaments, and was the team’s leading scorer.

Simental credited her family and her faith for making her the player and person she is today.

"My greatest inspiration as a player are my siblings," she said. "They push me every day. My brother and sister wake up in the mornings, make me a shake and we head to workouts. We sweat together and they have been my inspiration since I started playing. I would say the reason I play the way I do, or act the way I act, is because of my savior Jesus Christ. He’s given me gifts and abilities and I am blessed to use them on the court."

Simental’s humility and her faith will help guide her at UNC.

She also said learning how to be a team at Pueblo West, will help her at the next level as well.

"I’ve learned that a team can be a family," Simental said. "I’m looking forward to building that same chemistry at UNC."

The show can be viewed at chieftain.com. It will be available for the next month.

You can reach Luke Lyons, associate editor of The Pueblo West View at LLyons@chieftain.com or by searching @luke_lyons14 on Twitter.