As Puebloans begin to return to normal routines, a popular offering from Pueblo Heritage Museum is designed to get people out, about and informed about an entertainingly lurid part of the city’s history.

The "Ladies of the Night" walking tours, which showcase prostitution hotspots in the historic Union Avenue District, will take place most Friday and Saturday evenings through late October.

The mile-long excursions begin at 7 p.m. at the museum on West B Street and follow the "red-light" district where prostitution prospered from 1870 through World War I.

"Besides tales of Pueblo’s ’soiled doves,' participants will learn about the area’s architectural gems, the 1921 Pueblo flood, and the history of Pueblo from its earliest days," said Spencer Little, coordinator of the Pueblo Heritage Museum.

In line with safety protocol, the tours will be limited to small groups: a minimum of six and maximum of eight. Participation price is $10 per tourist.

"While suitable for all ages, parental discretion is advised," Little said.

The "Ladies of the Night" tours opened last summer to great reviews.

"A unique cultural perspective," said one participant, with another adding, "This is local history not likely to be found in chamber of commerce brochures."

To book a tour, or for more information, contact Little at 295-1517 or visit theheritagecenter.us.

