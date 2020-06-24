Black Hills Energy announced its plans to combine the management of its electric and gas utilities in Colorado under a single leader whom the company identified as Vance Crocker.

Crocker has been serving as the vice president of Colorado electric operations for the utility, and will now be promoted to lead all the company’s Colorado-based utility business and operations effective Aug. 1, according to a news release issued by Black Hills.

Crocker will expand on his role as vice president of Colorado electric with leadership and management of Colorado gas.

The change follows the retirement of Susan Bailey from Black Hills Energy after a 40-plus year career in the industry, having served the last four years as vice president of Colorado gas.

Black Hills also announced it has added a new leadership position in Colorado to closely partner with Crocker. Nick Wagner will join the company July 27 as vice president of regulatory affairs and policy for Colorado.

Black Hills said these changes will enhance the company’s strategic efforts in how the utility supports its customers and communities in the state.

"We are fortunate to have Vance and Nick guiding our team in Colorado. The new structure, combined with Vance and Nick’s leadership, will more strategically align our leadership and our resources to serve and leverage an ever-changing energy landscape in Colorado and beyond," Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills, said in a statement announcing the changes. "The recent ballot initiative vote in support of retaining our franchise in Pueblo is encouraging. We are excited to continue our support of the long-term clean energy goals for Colorado while continuing to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy and service to our customers."

Crocker has been with Black Hills for 30 years, and has been in Southern Colorado for nearly three years.

