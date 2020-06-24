The Pueblo County coroner identified the 43-year-old man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting Tuesday after an altercation with police on Pueblo’s South Side.

Kevin Pulido was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot by three police officers.

A makeshift memorial with flowers was set up at his family’s home Wednesday near the scene of the shooting. Family members declined to comment on the altercation.

Authorities said he lived in the area, but did not disclose his address.

This is the Pueblo Police Department's fourth officer-involved shooting and the fifth overall in Pueblo County this year.

Pueblo Police Chief Troy Davenport said Wednesday when someone points a gun at officers -- which is alleged to have happened in this incident -- the officers have to defend themselves.

"Or if you put an officer in jeopardy of serious bodily injury. They have to do what they have to do to protect themselves and third parties," Davenport said.

Davenport said incidents like this are a tragedy for everyone involved.

"It’s worrisome. It’s painful for the families; it’s difficult for the community; and it’s difficult for the police department, including the families of the officers."

Residents in the 1100 block of Jackson Street called the Pueblo Police Department to report that they had been approached by a man believed to be Pulido who asked if they had seen any police officers, said Capt. Kenny Rider, spokesman for the department.

Pulido allegedly responded to them by saying, "They’re looking for me, so I am going to look for them," according to Rider.

At that point, the residents told police, the man pulled out a handgun from his waistband, racked it in front of them and walked away.

In responding to the call from residents, a female police officer pulled up and saw Pulido in the 1100 block of Bragdon Avenue in front of a home at the corner of Mesa Avenue and Bragdon, a block from Jackson Street. He then allegedly pointed the gun at her vehicle.

"She didn’t engage him because she still was in her car," said Rider. "She disengaged and pulled away. She saw where he was going, and about the same time, other officers converged just south of that location."

Police said Pulido then walked toward the officers and the three officers ended up shooting him. The number of shots fired has not been released.

"The apparent cause of death by gunshot wounds will be confirmed during an autopsy Thursday," Pueblo County Coroner Brian Cotter said.

Late Tuesday night, Rider said it wasn’t clear as to what happened when the officers saw the man. However, a witness told police the man pointed the gun at the officers and possibly fired, he said.

"At a minimum, he was pointing his weapon at the police officers," Rider said.

Rider said police are working to learn what Pulido’s motivation was for trying to initiate contact with them.

Davenport said in many officer-involved shootings, the suspects have significant criminal histories. Pulido fit in that category.

According to a 2009 article in The Pueblo Chieftain, Pulido and others were arrested for plotting and robbing two men with a sawed-off shotgun at a park in Eastwood Heights.

Pulido reportedly pointed a sawed-off rifle at them and demanded their belongings, according to a police affidavit. A police chase also was part of the crime.

"It’s always a tragedy regardless of their history. I pray every night that this doesn’t happen," Davenport said.

Dvenport said when he is informed about incidents like this one, he has concern for the officers and the suspects.

"I certainly think about the ramifications for the community and the department. This police department is part of the community," Davenport said.

Davenport said he is confident that the officers were justified in the shooting under new police accountability legislation signed by Gov. Jared Polis last week.

"I am aware of the concerns from many in the community with police as well as concerns nationally. But the bottom line is when you have a weapon and you point it at an officer, they have to defend themselves," Davenport said.

"... We have a significant amount of crime in the city even though we have decreased the crime rate by 21% over the last two years. We will continue to work toward making that picture better."

The three officers have been placed on administrative leave as is routine protocol in such circumstances. They all were uninjured in the altercation.

The Tenth Judicial District Critical Incident Team, which investigates sister agencies in officer-involved shootings, was working the case late Tuesday.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.