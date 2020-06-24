The District 60 school board dipped into reserves and prevented staff cuts on Tuesday, giving approval to a $135.7 million proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year.

Although the absence of job cuts was good news for the district, next year’s budgeting process likely will be much more unpleasant due to the district’s dwindling reserves and coronavirus pandemic concerns which are impacting the economy.

The board also got some good news from Superintendent Charlotte Macaluso who announced the district has been approved to receive two new Building Excellent Schools Today, or BEST, grants to the tune of $30 million to help build new Franklin School of Innovation (Ben Franklin elementary) and Sunset Park elementary schools.

When school district voters approved a $218 million bond issue last fall, they were approving the building of two new high schools for Centennial and East students as well as funding upgrades at 11 elementary and middle schools. What the voters didn’t realize is the bond revenue could be used as matching funds for the rebuild of two more schools, for a total of four new schools.

"This district has not done that since the 1950s," said Bob Lawson, executive director of facilities management. "We were awarded a little more than $30 million."

School Board Member Dennis Maes said getting the grants was a "tremendous amount of work," requiring "steadfast advocacy for these two schools particularly in these times with the downturn and COVID-19 and everything. I can’t tell you how excited I am."

Chief Financial Officer David Horner talked about the budget and said, "there may be a need for more cuts in the 2020-21 budget." He also pointed out that, "there is some really strong pressure on the state level budget as we consider the next couple of years."

Horner said due to declining enrollment the district will see "about a 7 percent cut in funding from last year." He had difficulty forecasting student enrollment numbers for the coming year not knowing exactly how the coronavirus will impact parent’s willingness to send their children to school.

The good news from Horner was "no layoffs or furlough days (for staff) in the proposed budget." Staff, however, will not receive a cost of living increase this year.

"Property tax estimates are off of our expectation. We are $5.89 million short from collections at this time and we are normally short $4 million so this is a concern," Horner explained.

"Will these payments come in this year with the property tax payment extended by the governor to October for interest free payments? With the high level of unemployment and the COVID factor, I’m not sure if collections will come in," Horner said.

"If they don’t come in we would have an opportunity in December to levy additional taxes on everyone else to collect. But that is a hard conversation to have - ‘Your neighbor didn’t pay so we want to levy more and raise your taxes,’" Horner said.

In approving the proposed budget, the board agreed to spend nearly $12.6 million from the $22.6 million reserve fund balance.

Horner admitted to having concern about the coming 2021-22 school year. The district will have to maintain a minimum reserve required by law.

"I can’t remove another $12.6 million again. You have to maintain the 4.3 (million) reserve absolutely," he said.

Before the board voted unanimously to approving the budget, Board Member Barbara Clementi admitted that "so many unknowns make me nervous."

"We will continue to monitor it for sure," Horner said.

