American Legion Posts 168 and 94 of Manzanola and Ordway respectively were acknowledged for leading the way forward in statewide Americanism programs.

Post 168 took first place in volunteer hours with 3,714.29% in hours toward Americanism compared to their total membership.

Ordway logged 948.28% volunteer hours compared to their total membership, according to a written statement by the American Legion of Colorado’s Americanism Chairman Jay Bowen.

Former American Legion Americanism Commission Chairman Rich Anderson reportedly described Americanism as: "True Americanism is an ideology that is continually nurtured within one’s soul through individual daily actions, thoughts and beliefs in what their responsibilities are to be, blessed to live in one nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all."

Americanism projects under the American Legion consist of volunteer programs and such as Operation Comfort Warriors, which aims to help wounded and sick military personnel in recovery and rehabilitation; scouting programs; youth cadet law enforcement programs; flag and citizenship programs; and more.

Justin Vasquez of American Legion Post 168 was congratulated by American Legion District 1 Commander Richard Devlin.

In the statement by Americanism Chairman Anderson it was reported that the American Legion saw 26,429.5 volunteer hours in this year’s Americanism programs. $217,143 went to projects and programs in the legion, said the report.

