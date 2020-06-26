Contributed by Judy Karney

Arkansas Valley Cattlewomen held their annual scholarship meeting June 18, 2020, for a noon luncheon at Boss Hoggs.

There were eight members present: Peggy Noe, Mary Ann Allsworth, Rita Bay, Judy Karney, Teresa Garcia, Barbara Thimgan, Cathryn Andersan and Shanna Riley.

Guests present were Cameron and Conner Frantz, Hailey and Tonya Davidson, Boyd Bender, Brooke, Dean and Maddie Thompson.

Scholarships were presented to Cameron Frantz, Maddie Thompson and Hailey Davidson. Also receiving a scholarship was Shakira Gallegos, not present.