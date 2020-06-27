With the Colorado Primary Election here on Tuesday, ballots continue to stream into the office of Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert "Bo" Ortiz.

Ortiz said as of Friday, about 28,000 ballots had been turned in so far. That is 28% of the ballots mailed to voters, Ortiz said.

Among those that have been returned are 13,423 Democrats and 8,053 Republicans.

More than 102,000 ballots were sent to Pueblo voters on June 8. The deadline to vote is 7 p.m. Tuesday, Election Day.

So far, statewide, 928,028 ballots were returned by Friday.

Ortiz said it is too late to mail in ballots.

"The deadline for us to have ballots in our hands is Tuesday at 7 p.m. That’s when the 24-hour drop boxes will be closed and all our offices," Ortiz said. "Please don’t mail in now, because we won’t get them on time."

Ortiz reminds the public that if they are going to come into the county’s Voter Service and Polling Center, they must wear a mask.

If they are coming in to get an envelope or a new ballot or if they want to vote in person, they have to wear a mask, Ortiz said.

The primary includes the hotly contested Democratic battle for county commissioner in District 2 between incumbent Commissioner Garrison Ortiz and former Colorado state legislator Abel Tapia.

The Democratic ballot also includes a primary between Eppie Griego and Tisha Mauro, who are both vying for the District 1 seat being vacated by term-limited Commissioner Terry Hart.

There are no Republican candidates for county commissioner on the ballot.

On the state level, citizens have a choice between former Gov. John Hickenlooper and former state Rep. and Speaker of the House Andrew Romanoff to see who will compete against Republican Sen. Cory Gardner for his U.S. Senate seat.

The race for state representative District 62 has incumbent Rep. Donald Valdez against Matthew Martinez.

Another Democratic race features James Iacino against Diane Mitsch Bush for Congress District 3.

On the Republican side, U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton is challenged by Lauren Boebert. In the race for state representative in District 46; Jonathan Ambler faces Alexander Lucero-Mugatu. In District 47, Stephanie Luck will square off against Ron Parker.

Logan Taggart and Steven Rodriguez face each other in a run for Colorado House District 62.

Libatarian candidates Gaylon Kent and Raymon Doane are running for U.S. Senate.

Unaffiliated voters can only turn in one ballot.

The 24-hour drop-off locations are as follows:

• Pueblo County Election Office, 720 N. Main St. (back of building).

• Colorado State Fair, 950 S. Prairie Ave. (outside of Prairie gate entrance).

• Lamb Branch Library, 2525 S. Pueblo Blvd. (near entrance).

• Pueblo County Sheriff’s Substation in Pueblo West, 320 E. Joe Martinez Blvd.

• Pueblo Community College, 900 W. Orman Ave.

• Colorado State University-Pueblo, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

• Pueblo County Courthouse, 215 W. 10th St. (east side of the courthouse near the clock) Main Street.

Those locations are open around the clock.

Drop-off locations include the Patrick A. Lucero Library, 1315 E. 7th St.; Tom L. and Anna Marie Giodone Library, 24655 U.S. 50 East and the Colorado City Metropolitan District, 4497 Bent Brothers Blvd.

All those libraries will be open today (Saturday) 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and on Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There also is a drive up drop-off at the Pueblo County Courthouse on the west side on Court Street, which will be open Monday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The Pueblo County Election Department is at 720 N. Main St., Suite 200. A drop box there is open as well. It is open Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Election Day, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ortiz said citizens who have not received their ballots can call 583-6620 to get a replacement mailed to them.

Sample ballots can be found at https://county.pueblo.org/clerk-and-recorder/elections.

Chieftain reporter Anthony A. Mestas can be reached by email at amestas@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/mestas3517.

