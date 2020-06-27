By Abbie Krause

If a goat were invented by Dr. Seuss, would it look like a bear, a bison or moose?

The answer to that made up Seussical rhyme would be "Yes. Probably." And it would resemble a really unique animal species that lives right here at the Pueblo Zoo. Takin (rhymes with rockin’) are a little known species primarily found in the Himalayan mountains that resembles a goat-antelope mix, though it is more closely related to sheep. Although, it may appear to have been designed by a committee that could not quite agree on what it should be, the takins’ physical adaptations make it very well suited to survive in rugged conditions. Their massive, powerful body resembles a bison and they sport impressive horns like a wildebeest. Though takin tend to be slow moving, they can react quickly when need be and their sheer size and weaponry make them a formidable threat to predators of which they have few. The tail resembles that of a bear. The swollen appearance of the nose prompted biologist, George Schaller, to liken takin to a "bee-stung moose". Though it may look a bit funny, the nose plays a very important part in survival. The big sinus cavities warm up the inhaled cold mountain air before it gets to the lungs which helps the takin conserve crucial body heat it might have spent just breathing. Finally, the golden lustrous coat of the takin is fabled to be the inspiration of the "Golden Fleece" searched for by Jason and the Argonauts. The takin does not have skin glands, yet their skin still excretes an oil to help protect it from the rain and fog. This oil also has a very strong smell and the takin will leave streaks of it on trees when it rubs. It is also quite cold up in the Himalayas so the takins thick, shaggy coat helps to protect it in the winter time.

Currently, the Pueblo Zoo is home to five takin. Tashi, the matriarch, is mother to Caboose (M), Dawa (F) and a brand new, unnamed baby boy born June 6. Another male, KJ, came to Pueblo from Fargo, ND just this spring and can be identified by his blonde coat. Takin are known to be spunky and ours certainly live up to that. They can often be seen sparring and climbing. Keepers train often to get these large animals to cooperate in their own healthcare such as moving through chutes and presenting for nail trims and vaccines. KJ is starting to feel more comfortable in his new home and, highly motivated by apples and carrots, is a champ at training. Even the new baby has started to build a bond with his caretakers. Keep an eye on the Pueblo Zoo Facebook page for an opportunity to weigh in on this little one’s new name.