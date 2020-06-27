Michael Hazel

This is the thirteenth in a series of articles from the staff of the Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center that will provide resources, ideas, and suggestions for families during the "Protect our Neighbors" phase of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The official start of summer was last week, but the season’s weather has been with us for a while now. Thunderstorms, hail, wind, and above all abundant sunshine are facts of life on the Front Range. This time of year brings with it some wild variability, thanks to our state’s topography. As you enjoy your summer, spend some time watching our weather to appreciate the powerful processes nature provides us this time of year.

Thunderstorms are a common phenomenon here. In fact, Colorado has the second-highest number of days with storms, after Florida. They need three things to form: instability, moisture, and convection. The mountains provide all three, causing instability by making winds turbulent, offering slopes which are heated by the sun to provide convection, and trapping moisture headed inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Add these three together, and boom! Get outside at about noon many summer days, and you can watch a storm being born. As the moisture rises with sun-warmed air currents, it condenses to form clouds which flatten out at the top, creating the classic "anvil" shaped cumulonimbus clouds. These can form over mountains or out on the plains, and provide plenty of opportunities for cloud gazing.

The same lifting that causes those tall, fluffy clouds to form is responsible for another summertime staple: hail. Clouds are made of condensed water. As they go higher, they lose heat and some of the water freezes. If a cloud has enough updraft, it pushes small frozen droplets higher until gravity wins. Then they fall back down and get updrafted again. This cycle repeats like bingo balls in a cage, with each hailstone collecting new layers of ice until it is heavy enough to fall from the cloud. They melt a little on the way down, but because Colorado has a fairly high base elevation, most hail makes it through to the ground (though hopefully not your car hood!). Take shelter during a hailstorm, but afterward look for rainbows and challenge your kids to see who can find the biggest hailstones.

Thunderstorms and hail can be powerful and scary, but they do good things, too. By recharging soil moisture, they help to keep plants green and fire danger low. Lightning is also strong enough to split nitrogen molecules in the air, which then attach to oxygen, dissolve in raindrops, and fall to the ground, fertilizing plants. All of this adds up to a wetter and greener landscape than we would have otherwise, which in a place as dry as Pueblo is a very good thing. And if you’ve ever wondered why Pueblo is so dry, all you have to do is look west for your answer: the mountains!

Our closest range is called the Wet Mountains because they trap moisture from prevailing winds, and as a result are much wetter and greener than Pueblo. ‘Wetness’ is a function of elevation in Colorado; the higher you go, the more moisture gets squeezed out of passing air. As wind is pulled sideways by air pressure changes, which are driven by the sun shining on different parts of the globe, it has to go up and over mountains. When wind runs into a slope, it climbs and cools off. Cooler air can’t hold as much moisture, so some of it has to either precipitate out of the air (rain, snow) or condense (clouds, fog). If you’ve ever seen a low wall of clouds parked on top of the mountains, that’s exactly what’s happening -- air is moving past but only condensing in one spot where it’s cold enough to not be able to carry its moisture over the top. This is called a foehn wall (pronounced "fuh-un"), named in German because it is common in the Alps. Look for these over Pikes Peak to the north, the Wet Mountains to the west, or over the Sangre de Cristos to the southwest.

Watching the weather can be fun, but be careful doing it. Lightning can strike well ahead of a stormcloud, so seek shelter indoors during storms. But don’t let that keep you from observing and understanding what the heavens bring us this time of year!

Michael moved to Pueblo last year but has a long history in the region. He is an environmental educator for NWDC and has worked for years to foster an appreciation for the wonders of nature and especially the amazing landscapes of Southern Colorado. He can be reached at hazel@hikeandlearn.org.

Nature & Wildlife Discovery Center has continually offered outdoor programs, summer camps, guided (seasonal, wild-flower, birding, mushroom, full-moon) hikes for people of all ages, as well as stewarding two unique and beautiful settings at their two public campuses, the Nature & Raptor Center of Pueblo and the Pueblo Mountain Park in Beulah for decades. It is easy to take advantage of these hikes or programs by registering online at hikeandlearn.org. Our staff looks forward to meeting you, guiding you and spending time with you out here in Nature.