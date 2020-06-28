Claiming that the monument glorifies a rapist, slave trader and murderer, an outspoken and impassioned collective of about 75 activists on Sunday called for the removal of the Christopher Columbus statue from the Mesa Junction.

The statue is the centerpiece of the Christopher Columbus Piazza, site of the annual Columbus Day celebration in honor of the famous Italian explorer and navigator.

Similar to the protests that have come to mark the holiday’s commemoration, Sunday’s action, which took place under a strong police presence, served as a fiery rallying cry to see the statue taken down: by law or by force.

"It’s coming down," a young Black male shouted at a man wearing a hat and shirt with Italian flag motifs. "If I got to do 10 years in prison it will come the (expletive deleted) down. It will come down."

"And that’s the same goddamn thing I’m saying," added a flag-bearing Hispanic male.

While a number of activists used a public address system to vividly state their opinions, others, like Joshua Chappell, engaged in quieter exchanges with supporters of Columbus Day and the monument’s longtime presence in the community.

"Indigenous people nationwide and in other nations are making it really clear that this statue, and this man, represent oppression against people that’s been going on for centuries," said Chappell, of Pueblo. "And indigenous people here have been calling for it to be taken down since it was put up."

Chappell said he has discussed, with those who share his sentiments, "both physical and legal measures to get this taken down. We will seek to follow due process and give the city ample time to respond. And pending that response, we will take action."

That statement was not well-received by Frank Cirullo, a Vietnam War veteran and longtime Columbus Day advocate.

"I’ve been at this statue for 47 years," Cirullo said. "I’m the last surviving member of the original Christopher Columbus Lodge. And I have a message for the young people here: They will never take this statue down. Never, ever.

"This protest is nothing new. They’ve thrown balloons with red dye at us. Torn down the wreath on the memorial. They just want to protest for nothing."

Through the public address system, the spirited declarations continued unabated throughout the rally.

"We will negotiate but it’s coming down," a voice was heard to say. "We’re bringing it down so enjoy it while you can."

"Take it and put it in your home," was another pronouncement. "You can put up a statue of another Italian hero, like Al Capone or Robert DeNiro."

Breeanna Guerra-Rodriguez, 22, said local activists have been inspired by similar actions taking place throughout the nation.

Earlier this month, a statute of Columbus that stood for 134 years in a St. Louis Park was removed amid a growing outcry against monuments to the explorer.

"I’m a proud Chicana and indigenous woman," she said. "We see a movement across our country of ’historical statues’ being taken down. But those statues represent fake history: The men depicted in those statues are responsible for genocide.

"And we don’t want the statue of this genocidal maniac in our town."

On the other side of proverbial fence was Shirley Allenbach, who said her presence was a tribute to her father, Charles Musso.

"I do not want this statue taken down," she said. "It’s been here for many years. Our grandfathers and family members erected this statue and we lost lives doing so."

As for claims of "fake history," Allenbach said the protesters need to crack open a book.

"These kids don’t know their history from Adam," she continued. "Everything they are claiming about Columbus is baloney. They need to follow up on their history a lot better than they are doing."

About a third of the groups at the protest wore masks in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

