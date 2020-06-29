Fremont County Department of Public Health officials announced Monday the county has received a third variance from the state health department that will allow for larger gatherings of people.

Based on the low disease prevalence in Fremont County, which has been reported at 36 cases, the state will allow for 50 percent occupancy gatherings as long as 6-foot distancing is observed. The variance will allow gatherings of up to 175 people indoors and 250 people outdoors, paving the way for weddings, receptions, funerals and graduation ceremonies.

The variance also will allow for the reopening of libraries and museums.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported on Monday that another Pueblo County resident has died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing the county’s total number of deaths to 29. The person who died was identified as a 93-year-old man.

The health department also announced eight new positive coronavirus cases over the weekend since its last update on Friday, bringing the county’s total number of confirmed and probable cases to 386.

There have been well over 7,500 tests administered to date in Pueblo County.

Chieftain reporter Ryan Severance can be reached by email at ryans@chieftain.com or on Twitter @RyanSevvy. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow