The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals.

William Whitebear, 34, is a Native American male, six-foot-two and 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Whitebear has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which includes dangerous drugs.

Anthony Romero, 51, is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 and 187 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Romero has a no-bond warrant for a parole violation, which includes assault.

Those with information on the whereabouts of these individuals are encouraged to contact the Pueblo Police Department at 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-7867 or pueblocrimestoppers.com.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

In related Safe Streets news, alumni Dayzha Manzanares, Robert Ballage and Higino Padilla have been captured. In all, 395 of the 420 criminals featured have been apprehended: a 94% success rate.

Fugitive arrested

A fugitive who attempted to pull out a .380 pistol on police was taken into custody Friday after being tased.

Porfilio Gallegos, 38, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped by officers. As detectives and patrol officers moved in, the driver jumped out and Gallegos reached into his pocket, informing officers he had a gun.

A detective grabbed Gallegos and a patrol officer then deployed his Taser. As Gallegos was taken into custody, police determined he was trying to pull out the weapon.

Arrested on a no-bond felony warrant, Gallegos is facing charges of menacing with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a previous offender, both felonies.

Cemetery camera recovered

On Sunday, an officer responded to Mountain View Cemetery on a report of theft.

The reporting person told police of ongoing theft and vandalism incidents at the Acero Avenue cemetery. As a result, a security camera had been set up.

That $200 camera was subsequently stolen, with visual evidence of the thief collected.

The suspect, a Pueblo male, was later contacted at a nearby grocery story. He took police to the spot where he had ditched the camera. The item was returned to the owner, who did not wish to press charges.

Armed robbery call leads to confiscation of guns

On Friday, Officers J.J. Ortiz and David Sanchez responded to a location on East Fifth Street after a food delivery driver reported being robbed at gun point.

The officers arrived and found the house the suspects had run to. As other officers arrived, the house was surrounded.

After police gave commands for occupants to exit the home, nine eventually did.

The resident was cooperative and told officers they could search the home. When they did, they found evidence from the robbery, evidence from a previous robbery and guns, some stolen and with the serial numbers scratched off.

The victim couldn’t positively identify the robber(s), and no arrests have yet been made as the investigation continues.

Criminal mischief

The box office window and a two exit doors at Tinseltown, in the 4100 block of North Freeway, were discovered damaged on June 22. It will cost $5,000 to repair the damage, which resulted from an apparent attempt to enter the theater.

Police vehicle damaged

A white 1997 Crown Victoria, listed in the report as a "vehicle for the police department," sustained four broken windows while in the South Main Street parking garage June 24. The damage estimate is $1,000.

Fires

A June 21 wildland fire near the Val-U Stay Inn and Suites in the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue damaged an Xfinity phone line.

An officer arrived to observe 10-foot flames next to a cement wall separating the hotel from the river bottom.

Two females are believed to have started the fire by lighting fireworks.

Arson is suspected of the cause of a June 20 fire that damaged a fence in the 1900 block of East 12th Street.

Firearms theft

Two guns, a Phoenix Arms. 22 and a Strassel's Mach M/C9 9mm, were reported stolen from a residence in the 1800 block of East Fourth Street June 21. The weapons are valued at $350.

Theft from auto

A tuner box, infotainment system and sub-amp combo, with a combined value of $13,000, were reported stolen from a 2015 Subaru WRX belonging to the Car Pros dealership in the 1300 block of North Santa Fe Avenue, according to a June 20 report.

Arrests

Eric A. Trujillo, 34, of the 600 block of Morrison Ave., was arrested June 19 on a no-bond felony warrant for forgery-check and placed on a parole hold.

Dillon F. Siekpker, a Safe Streets program fugitive, was arrested June 19 on a no-bond felony warrant for attempted first-degree murder after deliberation.

Chequell S. Whiteley, 34, of Fountain, was arrested June 20 on a no-bond parole hold.

Thomas M. Neaverth, 37, of an unspecified address on Denver Boulevard, was arrested June 20 on no-bond felony warrants for impersonating a police officer and stalking.

Angelia L. Barajas, 26, of the 2800 block of East 12th Street, was arrested June 20 on suspicion of second-degree burglary and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Barbara A. Montoya, 54, of an unspecified address on Jones Avenue, was arrested June 21 on suspicion of second-degree burglary (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Mickie A. R. Kotrba, 26, of an unspecified address on Palmer Avenue, was arrested June 21 on suspicion of felony child abuse (bail was not set,pending a court appearance).

Aaron J. Vigil, 32, of an unspecified address on Pine Street, was arrested June 22 on suspicion of attempted second degree murder (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia.