In an effort to lead the East Side out of its food desert, Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado plans to open a permanent food pantry by the end of the year.

Sunny Side Market, which will offer fresh produce and pantry goods free of charge, will replace the mobile food pantries currently serving the East Side.

The permanent market is designed to fill the void left by the closing of the East Side Safeway supermarket in 2016.

"Since the neighborhood Safeway shut down, Care and Share has been hosting mobile food pantries in that area, which consist of our team bringing a semi-truck full of food and distributing it to neighbors in a farmers market-style setting," said Joanna Wise, a spokeswoman for Care and Share.

The exact location of Sunny Side Market, as well as additional details, will be announced at a later date. Until that time, the mobile giveaways will continue to serve residents.

"We’ve been providing nutritious food to the East Side community through our mobile food pantries and school food pantries but we knew more was needed to be done for consistent access to food," said Care and Share CEO Lynne Telford. "We are eager to continue to serve Pueblo and further meet the needs of the community through the Sunny Side Market."

In 2018, Care and Share began a five-year strategic plan to increase food, improve diet quality, partner to strengthen food security, and increase local passion to end hunger.

As witnessed by the numbers from mobile pantries, the need on the East Side is great.

A June 5 event saw 190 families and 351 individuals served. In May, two mobile pantries attracted a total of 427 families and nearly 900 individuals.

"Our four pillars, Feed, Nourish, Empower, and Unite, will continue to lead us well into the future to ultimately create greater access to the food our neighbors need to thrive," Wise added.

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow