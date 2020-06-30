An excellent project well done.

That’s the thought behind the awarding of the Colorado Lottery Starburst Awards.

And for fiscal year 2020, the Colorado Lottery recognizes the city of Pueblo City Park Caboose Project with a Starburst Award.

The caboose is much beloved by Puebloans of all generations.

But the caboose was looking a little tired and well, in need of a makeover.

That’s where the lottery funds came in.

The City Park Caboose Project received much-needed funding in the form of a grant from the Conservation Trust Fund of $30,500.

The money was used to remove old, deteriorating wood decking and replace the deck with a larger colored concrete patio, new stairs and tables for the eating area.

So once again, the Caboose Project area has been spruced up and can begin a new chapter for City Park-goers to enjoy and as they recall a bygone era of rail service that’s a proud piece of Pueblo history.

Nearly $5 million in Lottery funds are represented in 11 winning projects distributed statewide through grants via Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), the Conservation Trust Fund (CTF), Colorado Parks & Wildlife, and Building Excellent Schools Today (BEST), according to the Colorado Lottery.

"With so many projects funded with Lottery dollars, it's sometimes easy to forget all the different types of outdoor projects that result from Lottery revenue," said Tom Seaver, director of the Colorado Lottery.

"This year's Starburst Awards showcase the diverse uses of Lottery money -- ballfields, bike parks, playgrounds, riparian zones, and of course, massive land purchases. These Starburst awards demonstrate just a fraction of the ways Lottery dollars are going to work wherever and however Coloradans like to play."

Seaver said Starburst Award submissions include programs and projects such as parks, playgrounds, outdoor recreation facilities, land conservation, trail enhancement, open space acquisition, wildlife natural resource preservation and public school improvements

Colorado Lottery proceeds recently passed $3.5 billion.

