Swallows Charter Academy is set to host an in-person graduation ceremony for its 34 seniors at 9 a.m. Friday at the Colorado State University-Pueblo’s soccer field, 2200 Bonforte Blvd.

Swallows Executive Director Cindy Compton said the outdoor ceremony will allow for space for up to four family members from the same household to attend the event with each senior. The gathering will be "touch-less" and will follow all state social distancing guidelines due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"Groups from individual households will be sitting at least 6 feet apart from other groups of families in the outdoor bleachers and family members are strongly encouraged to wear a mask or face covering while in attendance," Compton explained. "We will space the graduates on the field in chairs at least 6 feet apart from one another and students will be required to wear a mask except when walking on the stage for pictures."

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube for those who wish to watch remotely, or for those who are in the vulnerable category for contracting COVID-19.

"This will be a combination of graduation and the senior awards ceremony. Parents and family members are strongly encouraged to wear a hat, sunglasses and sunscreen as they will be facing east for the ceremony and no umbrellas or shade tents will be allowed," Compton said.

"We have modified our ceremony a great deal from the traditional ceremony, but this will no doubt be as festive and honoring of the graduates as in years past. We will not have a receiving line, musical performance from the choir or a keynote address.

I am looking forward to a great time together - although apart," she said. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we worked to alter our original plans."

