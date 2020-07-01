The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment reported six new positive coronavirus cases Wednesday, which was the most recent update given by the department since Monday.

The new cases included a 23-year-old female; 44-year-old female; 53-year-old female; 22-year-old male; 27-year-old male; and an 85-year-old male.

Pueblo County now has a total of 392 confirmed positive and probable cases of COVID-19 among residents. There have been 8,391 tests conducted locally to date, and 686 test results were brought back between Monday and this update on Wednesday.

No new deaths from coronavirus were reported Wednesday.

To date, 29 people have died from the virus in Pueblo County, according to the health department.

The ages of those who have died include 16 people 80 years and older; seven in their 70s; three in their 60s; and three in their 50s.

The first coronavirus death in Pueblo was reported on March 26.

On Tuesday, Gov. Jared Polis announced the closure of bars across the state to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

He said bars that have taken steps to operate as restaurants may continue to operate in-person service, so long as they have patrons seated with their own party only in set seating, spaced six-feet apart, and with no mingling.

Bars are permitted to sell alcoholic beverages to-go for takeout or delivery if the beverages are sold with food.

Bars may still operate if open under a county variance pursuant to the terms of that variance.

The number of people currently being hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 throughout Colorado has ticked up some since hitting a low of 126 on June 27. On Wednesday, there were 144 people being hospitalized with the virus, according to the state health department.

The number of people being hospitalized for coronavirus peaked on April 14 at 888.

