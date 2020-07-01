A detached garage at Water of Life Ministry, in the 600 block of East Seventh Street, was reported burglarized June 21. A $600 stainless steel grill was stolen, with $500 damage done to a garage door.

A homeless man who sleeps near the First Presbyterian Church in the 200 block of West 10th Street is suspected of causing $1,000 in damage to the church’s key pad system and video surveillance unit.

Footage shows a man wearing a maroon blanket using a rock to damage the units, according to a Friday report.

Burglary

A home in the 1400 block of Pine Street was reported burglarized on June 24, with clothes and cowboy boots, a television and phone among the items stolen. Total loss is estimated at $1,000.

A $1,000 Alpine stereo, tire chains and a scanner were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 1300 block of Anita Street June 21.

Tools valued at $1,000 were reported stolen from a Royal Electric vehicle in the 3100 block of East Spaulding Avenue Friday.

THEFT

A H-P laptop computer valued at $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 400 block of West Northern Avenue.

Auto theft

For the second time, a $2,000 black 2000 Chevy S-10 was reported stolen from the 2000 block of North Hudson Avenue.

The reporting person said the vehicle’s ignition had been broken from the previous incident and as such, did not require a key to be started. The victim believes a Pueblo male who stole the truck the first time is responsible.

Arrests

Daniel M. Mascarenas, 33, of an unspecified address on Jackson Street, was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree burglary and escape (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Kristina M. Vigil, 22, no specified address, was arrested Friday on a no-bond felony warrant for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft-greater than $20,000.

Robert E. Burns-Brehm, 27, of Rye, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault on a peace officer, with an additional count of resisting arrest (bail was not set, pending a court appearance.)

Brandal W. Johnson, 33, no specified address, was arrested Sunday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Clinton J. Wallingford, 29, of the 500 block of Tyler Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and criminal impersonation-causes liability (bail was not set, pending a court appearance)>

Sean T. Logue, 27, of East Kipling Drive in Pueblo West, was arrested Monday on suspicion of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Benjamin G. Martinez, 37, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault and felonious criminal mischief (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Kelly L. Praiswater, 47, of Canon City, was arrested Monday on a no-bond parole hold.

Evan T. Cox, 37, no specified address, was arrested Monday on a contempt of court warrant and placed on a no-bond parole hold.

Gabriel A. Acuna, 38, of Trinidad, was arrested Monday on a no-bond felony warrant for second-degree assault-strangulation.

Daniel T. Pittman, 31, of an unspecified address on West 13th Street, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault-peace officer (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Ryan Blizard, 34, no specified address, was arrested Monday on suspicion of second-degree assault-peace officer and second-degree burglary (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Destiny G. Damanche, 19, of the 3500 block of Raccoon Lane, was arrested Monday on a no-bond felony warrant for forgery-check. She also had a no-bond felony contempt of court warrant.

Wayne E. Buller, 50, of the 1900 block of Constitution Road, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of aggravated motor vehicle theft and first-degree criminal trespass (bail was not set, pending a court appearance).

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow