BIRTHS
Manchego: Born to Stacy and Robert Manchego, Pueblo, a daughter on June 29 at Parkview Medical Center.
McKim: Born to Danielle Carrillo and Zachary McKim, Pueblo West, a son on June 26 at Parkview Medical Center.
Rizzi: Born to Brianna and Christopher Rizzi, Pueblo, a daughter on June 30 at Parkview Medical Center.
Sanchez: Born to Lianna Roybal and Renden Sanchez, Pueblo, a son on June 28 at Parkview Medical Center.
DEATHS
PUEBLO
July 3
Jaynes: John W.Jaynes, 87. Imperial.
July 2
Jaquez: Lorraine Jaquez, 72. Angelus.
July 1
Kalb: Ira J. Kalb, 69. Montgomery & Steward.
Zane: Mildred Fern Zane 87. Montgomery & Steward.
June 30
Mussett: Beverly Mussett, 96. Montgomery & Steward.
June 29
Baca: Gregory Baca Jr., 37. Angelus.
June 28
Gomey: Patsy E. Trujillo Gomey, 99. Angelus.
June 27
Lopez: Robert "Bobby" Lopez, 85. Angelus.
Perez: Mario E. Perez, 32. Romero.
June 25
Lazo: Natthew Lazo, 56. Angelus.
Ruehlen: Edward Franklin Ruehlen, 80. Romero.
Vigil: Bonefacio Benito "Chivo" Vigil, 46. Romero.
June 24
Gallegos: Julian Gallegos III. 24. Romero.
March 10
Jaquez: Theresa B. Jaquez, 63. Romero.