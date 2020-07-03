For the holiday that defines "freedom and independence," Fourth of July 2020 is feeling more than a bit restrictive.

And for that, you can blame COVID-19 and extreme fire conditions.

With ongoing concerns about the spread of the virus, large-scale gatherings remain prohibited, which means for the first time, the annual and always well attended celebration on the Riverwalk won’t be taking place today.

Also canceled was the Pueblo Symphony’s traditional Independence Day-themed performance, which for the past few years has attracted a full house to Memorial Hall.

The virus also led to the cancellation of one of the region’s most anticipated holiday events, Pueblo West’s "wet and wild parade," which in the past has drawn tens of thousands of spectators.

With the city and county under Stage 1 fire restrictions, fireworks extravaganzas on both the Riverwalk and in Pueblo West won’t be happening. And as those restrictions also ban the sale and use of consumer fireworks, the litany of neighborhood shows that usually mark the holiday likewise should not be taking place.

There have, however, been more than a few "booms" and "bangs" heard throughout the city in the days leading up to the nation’s birthday celebration.

Pandemic or not, one local attraction is again seeing huge numbers this holiday weekend.

At Lake Pueblo State Park, camping spaces have been sold out for six months.

In addition to the boats docked in the marina, Park Manager Monique Mullis expects to see as many as 600 boats launched each day of the holiday weekend.

"Fourth of July is our busiest holiday," Mullis said. "As we have seen through the whole of COVID-19, our visitation has been up, and we anticipate being just as busy, if not more, this year."

Despite the lack of public events designed to instill that "Spirit of ’76," Puebloans are refusing to let the virus put a muzzle on the most patriotic of holidays.

Even if masks and six-foot spacing have to be part of the celebration.

"It absolutely will not spoil my holiday," said Jeffrey Rodriguez, a healthcare worker. "The point is to come together as Americans. We can’t let a little tiny bug get to us. We’re bigger than that and smarter than that. If you let it win, that’s not being America.

"Be distant together."

Rodriguez said he plans to spend the holiday with family and friends, enjoying a barbecue and perhaps a scenic drive through the mountains.

"As long as we keep to the rules and keep safe, we should celebrate this holiday as Americans," Rodriguez added. "If you’re a true American, you’re not going to let anything come in between what your heart feels."

In lieu of large-scale public events, "familial" is a common thread running through local holiday plans.

"We have close friends that we are going to socialize with, using the distance thing," said Mark Anthony Scozzafava, a Union Avenue business owner and active duty soldier for the past 27 years. "We will be outdoors, maybe listen to some music, play some corn hole, barbecue some franks.

"As long as you get to do something with somebody, that’s good."

Another Union Avenue business owner admitted that a Riverwalk devoid of hundreds of patriotically adorned guests and nighttime fireworks is going to take some fun out of the Fourth.

"It is going to put a little bit of a damper on it," said Crissy Cortez. "These are our town’s traditions and without them, we are going to have to try and find something else to do.

"So we’re going to keep it small, with family and friends."

Despite the social distancing, self-isolation and protective measures put in place to lessen the pandemic’s impact, Doug Roberts, a Union Avenue antiques vendor, said COVID-19 has done a patriotic turn by serving as a unifying agent.

"I actually feel more patriotic than I did before," he said. "People seem to have come together a little more than they were. People seem friendlier, Well, some do; others seem a little agitated.

"But for the most part, people have been brought together by this."

Parks, playgrounds and recreational facilities remain open, with the city’s three public swimming pools operating on two daily sessions. For both sessions, only the first 50 patrons are allowed in.

On the Riverwalk, modified boat rides are being offered today (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.) and Sunday (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.).

The excursions are available for groups of four ($25) and eight ($50) and must be booked in advance on puebloriverwalk.org.

