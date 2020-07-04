Construction of the Arkansas Valley Conduit is expected to begin in the near future following the state’s approval of a $100 million financing package for it.

The Colorado General Assembly has approved the annual Colorado Water Conservation project bill that contains the funding, and Gov. Jared Polis signed that bill into law earlier this week.

"The Arkansas Valley Conduit will be a lifeline for the Lower Arkansas Valley for generations to come," Bill Long, president of the Southeastern District, said in a statement applauding the approval of the financing package. "Governor Polis, the General Assembly, and the CWCB have all shown vision and foresight with this support of the Arkansas Valley Conduit. This goes beyond just financing a pipeline, because really it’s an investment to assure clean drinking water for the future."

The Arkansas Valley Conduit is estimated to cost between $564 and $610 million to complete over a 15-year period, according to Chris Woodka of the Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District.

The $100 million in state funding would include $90 million in loans and $10 million in grants over the life of the project. When complete, the conduit will provide clean drinking water to 50,000 people in 40 communities.

The conduit had received funding since 2010 to prepare for construction of the 130-mile pipeline which will deliver a safe drinking water supply to the Lower Arkansas Valley.

In February, the Bureau of Reclamation announced that $28 million of fiscal year 2020 funding was being directed to the conduit in an effort to move from planning and design into construction. An additional $8 million has been requested for fiscal year 2021 and is under consideration by Congress, Woodka said.

"The unanimous approval of this funding package by the CWCB board last November was the absolute catalyst for an improved federal funding picture," said Jim Broderick, the Southeastern District executive director." Colorado, like other Western states, recognizes developing a strong partnership with Reclamation allows us to overcome water quality and water supply challenges in rural areas."

