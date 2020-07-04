This one was for Mike.

Actually, all 1,009 were.

Puebloan Frank Sagona, already the owner of world records for most chin-ups in 8, 12 and 24 hours, established what he hopes is a new global mark by successfully completing 1,009 chin-ups in an hour’s time Saturday morning.

Pending official certification by Guinesss World Records, Segona, a stay-at-home father of four, will oust current recorder holder Stephen Hyland of England, who tallied 993 chin-ups in 60 minutes.

The unofficial breaking of the world record came, appropriately, at Functional Athletic Strength Training (FAST), a North Side facility where Sagona, 41, trained under the guidance of FAST owner Paul Andrada Jr. and Mike Roumph in the weeks leading up to the feat.

On Saturday, Andrada was at Sagona’s side for the duration of the marathon.

Roumph, tragically, wasn’t.

The steward of Sagona’s previous world record episodes, Roumph also was Sagona’s most ardent supporter, tireless motivator and revered inspiration.

It was Roumph who encouraged Sagona to pursue the grueling one-hour chin-up mark, which Sagona terms "the king of chin-up records," and faithfully trained alongside him until his untimely drowning death on June 5.

And it was Roumph who selected July 4, the most patriotic of holidays, as the day Sagona should snatch the record from its British owner and bring it home to America.

Through every sweat-drenched repetition Saturday, Roumph’s impactful memory never left Sagona’s heart and body.

"My life changed the day I met Mike Roumph," Sagona said before the record-setting feat. "So today has to be about Mike. In our training together, we pushed human limitations: the passion me and Mike put on the line, it was sweat and blood, every single time."

With what appeared to be effortless ease, Sagona powered his compact, 139-pound muscular frame up to the bar in increments of six, with a brief rest period in between sets.

After 20 minutes, Sagona had amassed 378 chin-ups, which became 540 at the midway point. By the 45-minute mark, Andrada’s running tally read "774."

And once 1,009 was reached as time expired, the FAST facility was enveloped in a spirited chorus of applause and shouted sentiments of congratulations.

As the clamor died down, Sagona began to speak.

"In my best training day with Mike, I did 1,011 chin-ups," Sagona said, his voice cracking and his eyes tearing up. "I could have beat that today but I didn’t want to."

Noting that his goal is to put Pueblo on the global map for all the right, and "might," reasons, Sagona said he plans to tackle the world marks for most pull-ups in an hour, and, a little more curiously, most hugs given in an hour.

A feat that requires equal parts compassion and endurance.

"But the only thing that stopped me was a global pandemic," Sagona said, promising to pursue the record once social-distancing mandates are lifted.

Two years ago, Sagona set what he believed was a world record for most push-ups in an hour. That mark, however, was not certified by Guinness officials due to objections over Sagona’s form.

Undaunted, Sagona continued to train to shatter that mark, with, to no surprise, Roumph pushing up alongside of him.

"In fact, Mike was getting to average more push-ups in a minute than me," Sagona admitted. "One time he told me, ’Frank. You’re over 40 and out of your prime.’"

The motivational tactic worked like a testosterone-fueled charm, as Sagona’s fire to add another world title to his collection was rekindled.

"So I told Mike, ’Says who?,’" Sagona recalled. "’What expert told you that? Because I believe I can get better.’"

At the conclusion of Saturday’s accomplishment, Sagona was draped in an American flag by Andrada and Jon Orth, a world pull-up record holder and longtime supporter of Sagona and his athletic endeavors.

"The world record I’m claiming today is from Great Britain," Sagona said, his eyes displaying a robust fire. "Imagine that: 224 years after we won our independence from that country. And we didn’t get that independence by eating hot dogs and lighting off fireworks.

"We did it by fighting. And today, I fought."

Chieftain reporter Jon Pompia can be reached by email at jpompia@chieftain.com or at twitter.com/jpompia. Help support local journalism by subscribing to the Chieftain at chieftain.com/subscribenow