The University Park Care Center is working hard to manage a coronavirus outbreak that occurred at the facility and is seeing success in doing so, according to Rob Newman, the executive director.

The outbreak occurred on May 29.

Newman said it is believed that the virus entered the facility, 945 Desert Flower Blvd., from an asymptomatic employee who was unaware he or she was infected.

"Someone they had been in close contact with became ill, and the employee immediately informed the facility of the potential exposure," Newman said. "The employee stopped working in our building, was tested for COVID-19, and received a positive test result. All residents and associates this employee may have had contact with were also tested."

Newman added that prior to the positives cases at the facility and continuing now, University Park Care Center has been following all health guidelines concerning COVID-19.

"Our associates are being diligent on practicing proper hand hygiene and the use of personal protective equipment," Newman said. "Every associate is also screened when they arrive for work and when they leave at the end of their shift."

As of Wednesday, the outbreak at University Park Care Center has resulted in 33 residents testing positive for the virus. Seven residents have died of complications from COVID-19; 21 have since recovered and no longer require isolation protocols; there are two still hospitalized; and three remain isolated in the facility’s dedicated COVID-19 unit receiving care, according to Newman.

There have been 14 staff members who tested positive. Seven have since recovered, and seven remain positive, Newman said. They continue to recover at home and will not return to work until guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for returning to work after COVID-19 are met.

University Park Care Center established a dedicated COVID-19 unit in its facility once the first resident tested positive for the virus.

"We are proud to note that as of June 26, there have been zero infections of the staff that work on the dedicated COVID-19 unit," Newman said.

The coronavirus has had a massive impact on nursing homes not just in Pueblo, but throughout the state and country as well. Elevated precautions have been taken at those facilities.

"The arrival of this pandemic has affected every nursing home," Newman said. "The CDC, CMS and state and local health departments, as well as Gov. Jared Polis, instituted heightened precautions to help protect our residents. In addition to increased (personal protective equipment) requirements, staff are screened before and after shifts for possible warning signs of infection. Our facility is disinfected daily."

Newman said visitors to University Park Care Center are not currently permitted, so iPads were purchased to allow video conferences between residents and loved ones.

"We are excited to hear about the possibility that there will be outdoor visits for family members allowed soon, and hope to offer them once we meet the health department’s determined criteria," Newman said.

